Industry Experts Cheer India-US Tariff Cut, But Seek Clarity On Deal Terms

By Saurabh Shukla

New Delhi: Indian industry has welcomed the India-US Trade Deal, terming it a major boost for Indian exporters after the United States agreed to cut tariffs on Indian-made goods to 18 percent. Exporters believe that the move is expected to significantly improve price competitiveness in the US market, unlock stalled orders and strengthen India's position across key export sectors, particularly labour intensive industries and MSMEs.

At the same time, several experts tracking India and US trade since decades are of the opinion that key questions regarding this deal remain unanswered. According to them, US President Donald Trump's social media post offered no details on timelines, enforcement or the structure of the proposed deal and there was no immediate confirmation from the Indian government either. According to them, greater clarity is expected in the coming days.

President Trump on Monday (February 2) said Washington struck a trade deal with India after a phone conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In a post on Truth Social, Trump portrayed the call as a "breakthrough", outlining what he described as major shifts in India's trade and energy policy. According to Trump, PM Modi agreed to halt purchases of Russian oil and significantly increase imports from the United States and Venezuela. Trump also said the US, acting on India's request, would immediately roll back its reciprocal tariff on Indian goods, lowering the rate from 25 percent to 18 percent.

He also said that in exchange India would move toward removing both tariff and non tariff barriers on American products. Trump further claimed that New Delhi committed to a substantial expansion of 'Buy American' purchases, including more than 500 billion dollar worth of US energy, technology, agricultural goods, coal and other products.

Deal Boosts Exporter Optimism

Reacting on the development, the Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) hailed the finalisation of deals and said reduction of US tariffs to 18 percent on Indian made products is a landmark achievement. "It reflects the growing strategic and economic partnership between India and the United States and opens up vast opportunities for Indian exporters, particularly MSMEs," a statement of FIEO mentioned.

According to FIEP President SC Ralhan, sectors such as engineering goods, textiles and apparel, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, leather products, gems and jewellery and agricultural products are expected to gain significantly from the tariff rationalisation. He also believes that lower tariffs will not only improve price competitiveness but also help Indian exporters integrate more deeply into US supply chains. "This agreement will encourage capacity expansion, attract fresh investments and support job creation in export-oriented industries," he added.

Details Of The US Proposal