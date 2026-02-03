Industry Experts Cheer India-US Tariff Cut, But Seek Clarity On Deal Terms
Trump claimed India will reduce tariffs and non-tariff barriers on US products to zero, but didn't specify how many products are covered under India's commitment.
Published : February 3, 2026 at 10:03 AM IST
By Saurabh Shukla
New Delhi: Indian industry has welcomed the India-US Trade Deal, terming it a major boost for Indian exporters after the United States agreed to cut tariffs on Indian-made goods to 18 percent. Exporters believe that the move is expected to significantly improve price competitiveness in the US market, unlock stalled orders and strengthen India's position across key export sectors, particularly labour intensive industries and MSMEs.
At the same time, several experts tracking India and US trade since decades are of the opinion that key questions regarding this deal remain unanswered. According to them, US President Donald Trump's social media post offered no details on timelines, enforcement or the structure of the proposed deal and there was no immediate confirmation from the Indian government either. According to them, greater clarity is expected in the coming days.
President Trump on Monday (February 2) said Washington struck a trade deal with India after a phone conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In a post on Truth Social, Trump portrayed the call as a "breakthrough", outlining what he described as major shifts in India's trade and energy policy. According to Trump, PM Modi agreed to halt purchases of Russian oil and significantly increase imports from the United States and Venezuela. Trump also said the US, acting on India's request, would immediately roll back its reciprocal tariff on Indian goods, lowering the rate from 25 percent to 18 percent.
He also said that in exchange India would move toward removing both tariff and non tariff barriers on American products. Trump further claimed that New Delhi committed to a substantial expansion of 'Buy American' purchases, including more than 500 billion dollar worth of US energy, technology, agricultural goods, coal and other products.
Deal Boosts Exporter Optimism
Reacting on the development, the Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) hailed the finalisation of deals and said reduction of US tariffs to 18 percent on Indian made products is a landmark achievement. "It reflects the growing strategic and economic partnership between India and the United States and opens up vast opportunities for Indian exporters, particularly MSMEs," a statement of FIEO mentioned.
According to FIEP President SC Ralhan, sectors such as engineering goods, textiles and apparel, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, leather products, gems and jewellery and agricultural products are expected to gain significantly from the tariff rationalisation. He also believes that lower tariffs will not only improve price competitiveness but also help Indian exporters integrate more deeply into US supply chains. "This agreement will encourage capacity expansion, attract fresh investments and support job creation in export-oriented industries," he added.
Details Of The US Proposal
As per analysis of Global Trad and Research Initiative (GTRI), Trump said US tariffs would be reduced from 25 to 18 percent. However, because the post also mentioned about India stopping Russian oil purchases earlier linked to punitive tariffs, it was unclear whether the cut was actually from 50 to 18 percent or whether Trump mis-stated the original tariff level. The US later clarified that tariffs are indeed being reduced from 50 to 18 percent.
US has already offered reciprocal tariffs at 10 percent to UK, at 15 percent to European Union and Japan, at 19 percent to Indonesia, Malysia, at 20 percent to Bangladesh and Vietnam in respective trade deals that took place between May and October 2025. These tariff rates are over and above MFN tariffs except for the European Union. For EU, if a product’s MFN tariff is up to 15 percent, the combined reciprocal plus MFN tariff will be capped at 15 percent. But if a product's MFN tariff is above 15 percent, the existing MFN tariff will continue to apply, added the GTRI report.
The report also suggests that even after trade deal, US Section 232 tariffs on Steel, aluminium, copper etc. will remain at 50 percent and on few auto components at 25 percent. Also, zero tariffs for pharmaceuticals, aircraft and parts, some mechanical and electronic components will continue.
What India Is Offering
Further, the report mentioned about Trump's claims on India reducing tariffs and non-tariff barriers on US products to zero, but said, he did not specify how many products have been covered under India's commitment. "India has previously resisted opening sensitive sectors like food grains, genetically modified products and other regulated imports. Trump says India will buy over 500 billion dollar of US goods. At present, India's annual imports of goods and energy from the US are under 50 billion dollar. Reaching 500 billion dollar would likely require more than 20 years, suggesting that the figure refers to a long term aspiration rather than a near-term commitment," added the report.
According to GTRI Founder Ajay Srivastava, India should not rush to celebrate President Trump's trade announcement. Also, the Truth Social post (of Trump) leaves several questions unanswered, including which products are covered, what the timelines are, and whether India has really agreed to zero tariffs and zero non-tariff barriers, especially in sensitive areas like agriculture and regulated imports, he said.
He further stated, "The headline figure of 500 billion dollar in US purchases is also unclear. India currently imports less than 50 billion dollar a year from the US, suggesting that this is more an aspiration than a firm commitment. Until there is a joint statement, negotiated text and clarity on enforcement, this should be seen as a political signal, not a final deal."
Caution, not celebration, is needed, added Srivastava.
Also Read: