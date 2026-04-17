ETV Bharat / bharat

Industries, Commercial Establishments In Delhi, NCR Can Use Alternative Fuels Till May 13: CAQM

New Delhi: The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) under the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has further granted one month extension for use of alternate fuels instead of natural gas in industries and commercial establishments, including restaurants and hotels, in the national capital region (NCR) and adjoining areas.

The decision was taken by the CAQM while considering the current circumstances resulting from reported interruptions in the global energy supply due to the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

The relaxation in standard list of approved fuels has been extended till May 13 for the industries and commercial establishments in the Delhi and NCR.

In its recent order, a copy of which was accessed by ETV Bharat, the CAQM said, "In view of the prevailing extraordinary situation arising due to disruptions in global energy supply, the Commission, vide its order dated March 13 had permitted temporary use of alternate fuels such as High Speed Diesel (HSD), Biomass and RDF (Refuse-Derived Fuel) pellets in place of natural gas by industries/ hotels/restaurants/ other enterprises in the National Capital Region (including NCT of Delhi) as an interim arrangement for a period of one month. "

It informed that in case of limitation in availability of such alternative fuels, the use of coal/ kerosene was also permitted for the said temporary period.

The CAQM stated that the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, through its letter on April 15 has communicated to it that disruption in natural gas supply, which commended in early March due to geopolitical developments in the Middle East, continues to persists.

It has also been stated that as per the Natural Gas (Supply Regulation) order, dated March 9, supply to non-priority sectors, including industrial and commercial piped natural gas (PNG) consumers has been partially maintained, it said.