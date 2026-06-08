Industrialist Parimal Nathwani Files Nomination For Rajya Sabha Election From Jharkhand
He claims he has never been an "outsider", describes Jharkhand as his karmabhumi and expects to receive support from all quarters.
Published : June 8, 2026 at 5:40 PM IST
Ranchi: Seeking a third term, industrialist and former Member of Parliament (MP) Parimal Nathwani filed his nomination for the Rajya Sabha election as an independent candidate on Monday — the final day for filing nomination papers.
While submitting his nomination papers in two sets, he expressed confidence that he enjoys the support of all parties and is certain to win the election.
He said that the development work he accomplished during his previous two terms is evident to everyone. If given the opportunity again, he would drive further development.
Asserting that he has never been an "outsider", he described Jharkhand as his karmabhumi (land of work). He emphasised his collaborative nature, noting that he had already met Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and expects to receive support from all quarters.
Although Nathwani filed his nomination as an independent candidate, NDA MLAs openly came forward to support him. Chief Whip Naveen Jaiswal and MLA C P Singh were present in the returning officer's chamber during the filing process.
Following the nomination, Nathwani held a meeting with NDA MLAs in the chamber of Leader of the Opposition Babulal Marandi to seek their cooperation. Attendees included Janata Dal (United) MLA Saryu Roy, LJP (Ram Vilas) MLA Janardan Paswan, and AJSU MLA Tiwari Mahto.
Satyendra Tiwari, the BJP MLA from Garhwa, said that the party has decided to vote against the UPA candidate. As a result, the decision was made to support the independent candidate. He asserted that all NDA MLAs are united in this election and will vote according to the dictates of their conscience.
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