ETV Bharat / bharat

Industrialist Parimal Nathwani Files Nomination For Rajya Sabha Election From Jharkhand

Ranchi: Seeking a third term, industrialist and former Member of Parliament (MP) Parimal Nathwani filed his nomination for the Rajya Sabha election as an independent candidate on Monday — the final day for filing nomination papers.

While submitting his nomination papers in two sets, he expressed confidence that he enjoys the support of all parties and is certain to win the election.

He said that the development work he accomplished during his previous two terms is evident to everyone. If given the opportunity again, he would drive further development.

Asserting that he has never been an "outsider", he described Jharkhand as his karmabhumi (land of work). He emphasised his collaborative nature, noting that he had already met Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and expects to receive support from all quarters.