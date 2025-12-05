ETV Bharat / bharat

Industrial Units In Jammu And Kashmir Face Closure For Violating Pollution Control Laws

Srinagar: Amid growing concerns about rising pollution, the Jammu and Kashmir Pollution Control Committee (PCC) has intensified its crackdown on industries across the union territory for violating environmental laws and failing to renew mandatory clearances.

The PCC has issued closure orders to several cold storage units, stone crushers, tannery units, brick kilns and hotels for failing to renew consent for operation required annually under Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act and Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act. Healthcare facilities require renewal under the Bio Medical Waste Management Rules, 2016 for scientific disposal and handling of the bio-medial waste.

Exercising its powers under section 33 (A) of Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974 and Section 31 (A) of the Air (Prevention and control of pollution) Act, 1981, the Committee has asked the district magistrates for closing down the units. It has also asked the Jammu and Kashmir Power Distribution Corporations and Public Health Engineering to snap electricity and water supply.

Officials in the PCC said the action comes after non-compliance by the operators to renew these clearances within a stipulated time. They said the cold storage units which store precious apples, and categorised as ‘Green activity” on the basis of pollution potential, have installed Effluent Treatment Plant (ETP) for pollution control but they switch them off to reduce electricity bills.

The annual renewals are issued online after conduct of three-tier verification-district, regional and central-and a physical inspection by the officials. As per the Public Service Guarantee Act, the necessary clearances must be issued or rejected within 120 days.

But owners said the PCC officials delay their renewals for years. “The process of renewal must be convenient rather than complicated. Delay gives rise to defiance and corruption,” a healthcare facility owner told ETV Bharat, but requested not to be named. He said dozens of healthcare facilities face closure and de-registration which they have challenged in the court.