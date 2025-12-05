Industrial Units In Jammu And Kashmir Face Closure For Violating Pollution Control Laws
The states Pollution Control Committee has issued closure orders to several industries including cold storage units, stone crushers, tanneries, brick kilns and hotels.
Published : December 5, 2025 at 6:05 PM IST
Srinagar: Amid growing concerns about rising pollution, the Jammu and Kashmir Pollution Control Committee (PCC) has intensified its crackdown on industries across the union territory for violating environmental laws and failing to renew mandatory clearances.
The PCC has issued closure orders to several cold storage units, stone crushers, tannery units, brick kilns and hotels for failing to renew consent for operation required annually under Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act and Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act. Healthcare facilities require renewal under the Bio Medical Waste Management Rules, 2016 for scientific disposal and handling of the bio-medial waste.
Exercising its powers under section 33 (A) of Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974 and Section 31 (A) of the Air (Prevention and control of pollution) Act, 1981, the Committee has asked the district magistrates for closing down the units. It has also asked the Jammu and Kashmir Power Distribution Corporations and Public Health Engineering to snap electricity and water supply.
Officials in the PCC said the action comes after non-compliance by the operators to renew these clearances within a stipulated time. They said the cold storage units which store precious apples, and categorised as ‘Green activity” on the basis of pollution potential, have installed Effluent Treatment Plant (ETP) for pollution control but they switch them off to reduce electricity bills.
The annual renewals are issued online after conduct of three-tier verification-district, regional and central-and a physical inspection by the officials. As per the Public Service Guarantee Act, the necessary clearances must be issued or rejected within 120 days.
But owners said the PCC officials delay their renewals for years. “The process of renewal must be convenient rather than complicated. Delay gives rise to defiance and corruption,” a healthcare facility owner told ETV Bharat, but requested not to be named. He said dozens of healthcare facilities face closure and de-registration which they have challenged in the court.
He was seconded by Dr Gulzar Ahmad, owner of a hospital in the Valley, who also rues the 'tough conditions' for renewal of the certificates. "I got renewal after moths of delay and repeated process," he told ETV Bharat.
A senior Divisional Officer who monitors a central Kashmir district in PCC said industrial unit owners commit mistakes in uploading the necessary documents which are duly conveyed to the owners for refiling. “We are bound by the public service guarantee act to issue or reject certificates within 120 days depending upon the documents uploaded,” the officer told ETV Bharat.
The Divisional Officer for Pulwama, Bilal Khan, said the PCC encourages industrialists as they drive the economy but he accused them of laxity in renewing their certificates and non-compliance with the pollution control laws.
“The owners take laws for granted and don't file for renewal of the consent to operate on time, which then complicates their approval," Khan told ETV Bharat.
Expressing his concern over the closure orders served to the units, President Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industries Javaid Ahmad Tenga told ETV Bharat the industry fraternity must comply with the laws and not give a chance to the authorities for closure.
