Industrial Code Amendment Bill Introduced In Lok Sabha

Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya introduced the 'Industrial Relations Code (Amendment) Bill, 2026 through the supplementary agenda soon after the Question Hour.

Opposition members protest in the well as Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla conducts proceedings in the House during the Budget session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Friday, Feb. 6, 2026
Opposition members protest in the well as Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla conducts proceedings in the House during the Budget session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Friday, Feb. 6, 2026 (PTI)
By PTI

Published : February 11, 2026 at 2:37 PM IST

Updated : February 11, 2026 at 3:29 PM IST

1 Min Read
New Delhi: Seeking to avoid any "future unwarranted complication" over continuity of certain laws replaced by the Industrial Relations Code of 2020, an amendment bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday. Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya introduced the 'Industrial Relations Code (Amendment) Bill, 2026 through the supplementary agenda soon after the Question Hour.

According to the statement of objects and reasons of the proposed law, the Industrial Relations Code, 2020, replaces the Trade Unions Act, 1926, the Industrial Employment (Standing Orders) Act, 1946 and the Industrial Disputes Act, 1947, relating to trade unions, industrial employment and industrial disputes. It contains savings provisions under section 104 to ensure continuity and legal certainty.

Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya introduces the Industrial Code Amendment Bill in Lok Sabha on Wednesday (Sansad TV)

"Though the repeal has occurred by operation of section 104 of the Code itself, there is a possibility of future confusion being created on a misconceived ground that the Act delegates the power to repeal the said enactments to the executive," it explained.

The provisions of section 104 and a February 2026 notification are clear that the repeal has occurred by the operation of section 104 of the Code itself, "it is considered desirable to introduce the proposed amendment to avoid any future unwarranted complication," it noted.

