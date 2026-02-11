ETV Bharat / bharat

Industrial Code Amendment Bill Introduced In Lok Sabha

Opposition members protest in the well as Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla conducts proceedings in the House during the Budget session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Friday, Feb. 6, 2026 ( PTI )

New Delhi: Seeking to avoid any "future unwarranted complication" over continuity of certain laws replaced by the Industrial Relations Code of 2020, an amendment bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday. Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya introduced the 'Industrial Relations Code (Amendment) Bill, 2026 through the supplementary agenda soon after the Question Hour.

According to the statement of objects and reasons of the proposed law, the Industrial Relations Code, 2020, replaces the Trade Unions Act, 1926, the Industrial Employment (Standing Orders) Act, 1946 and the Industrial Disputes Act, 1947, relating to trade unions, industrial employment and industrial disputes. It contains savings provisions under section 104 to ensure continuity and legal certainty.