Indore Water Contamination Deaths: Toll Rises To Eight, 26 Patients In ICU
Amid the crisis, the state government, district administration, municipal corporation and health department continue to give conflicting figures on the number of deaths.
Published : January 1, 2026 at 2:19 PM IST
Indore: The death toll in the alleged drinking water contamination tragedy in Bhagirathpura in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore has risen to at least eight, with 26 patients in critical condition and admitted to the ICU, officials said on Thursday.
Amid the crisis, efforts are allegedly being made to downplay and suppress the matter, while the state government, district administration, municipal corporation and health department continue to give conflicting figures on the number of deaths linked to contaminated water.
The health department has now admitted that eight people have died in Indore due to contaminated water, though this figure is also being questioned.
People from Bhagirathpura were admitted to various hospitals on December 25 and 26 with complaints of vomiting, diarrhoea and other illnesses after consuming contaminated water. As deaths began to be reported, the administration initially acknowledged only four fatalities. With the situation worsening, the state government stepped in, and treatment arrangements were strengthened in hospitals.
On Monday, Indore Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Dr Madhav Hasani first confirmed one death, later revised it to two, and finally acknowledged three deaths.
On Tuesday, the health department spoke of four deaths but refused to link them to contaminated water. Even after Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava acknowledged seven deaths, the administration did not confirm the figure. During this period, Collector Shivam Verma reported four deaths. On Wednesday afternoon, after the death of a five-month-old child, the figure rose to eight.
The matter escalated further on Wednesday evening when Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav visited the hospital and interacted with patients. Officials then admitted that eight people, and not four, had died due to contaminated water.
According to CMHO Dr Madhav Hasani, “The government records confirm the deaths of those four people who were recorded after their death. Of these, three patients died in the hospital, while one died at home.”
Dr Hasani further said, “It has now been revealed that four more people died on December 25 and 26, who were admitted to various private hospitals. Their last rites were performed afterwards. No post-mortem examination was conducted. Therefore, these four deaths are not on the government's official record. These deceased individuals were also residents of Bhagirathpura and died during this period. Thus, the number of deaths due to contaminated water has now reached 8.”
Meanwhile, 26 patients are still in the ICU, one of whom is on a ventilator. The condition of the remaining 162 admitted patients is stated to be stable, though officials fear the death toll may rise further.
Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava has confirmed seven deaths, while drainage water has reportedly been found in the drinking water line. Three officers have been suspended in connection with the case, and Congress leader Jeetu Patwari has demanded registration of an FIR.
Patients are being treated in 27 hospitals across the city.
Those who have died include 70-year-old Nandlal, 60-year-old Urmila and 65-year-old Tara Kori, all of whom reportedly succumbed to diarrhoea. Others include Uma Kori, Gomti Rawat, Manjula Bade, Seema Prajapat, Santosh Bingolia and a six-month-old child.
Around 162 patients remain admitted in 27 hospitals, with 30 to 35 in serious condition. Of these, 26 are in intensive care. Due to the continuous inflow of patients, an entire ward has been vacated at Maharaja Yashwantrao Hospital, while a 100-bed ward has been reserved at Aurobindo Hospital. Children with severe infections have been referred to Chacha Nehru Hospital.
Also Read