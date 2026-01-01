ETV Bharat / bharat

Indore Water Contamination Deaths: Toll Rises To Eight, 26 Patients In ICU

Indore: The death toll in the alleged drinking water contamination tragedy in Bhagirathpura in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore has risen to at least eight, with 26 patients in critical condition and admitted to the ICU, officials said on Thursday.

Amid the crisis, efforts are allegedly being made to downplay and suppress the matter, while the state government, district administration, municipal corporation and health department continue to give conflicting figures on the number of deaths linked to contaminated water.

The health department has now admitted that eight people have died in Indore due to contaminated water, though this figure is also being questioned.

People from Bhagirathpura were admitted to various hospitals on December 25 and 26 with complaints of vomiting, diarrhoea and other illnesses after consuming contaminated water. As deaths began to be reported, the administration initially acknowledged only four fatalities. With the situation worsening, the state government stepped in, and treatment arrangements were strengthened in hospitals.

On Monday, Indore Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Dr Madhav Hasani first confirmed one death, later revised it to two, and finally acknowledged three deaths.

On Tuesday, the health department spoke of four deaths but refused to link them to contaminated water. Even after Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava acknowledged seven deaths, the administration did not confirm the figure. During this period, Collector Shivam Verma reported four deaths. On Wednesday afternoon, after the death of a five-month-old child, the figure rose to eight.

The matter escalated further on Wednesday evening when Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav visited the hospital and interacted with patients. Officials then admitted that eight people, and not four, had died due to contaminated water.