Indore Water Contamination: 'Death Audit' Suggests 15 Died Due To Diarrhoea Outbreak

A man displays a sample of drinking water collected for examination after a diarrhoea outbreak linked to contaminated water in the Bhagirathpura area of the Indore district of Madhya Pradesh. ( IANS )

Indore: An audit report submitted to the district administration here has mentioned that 15 of the 21 fatalities in Bhagirathpura area of Indore, India's cleanest city, may be linked to the recent outbreak of vomiting and diarrhoea, which is believed to have been caused by contaminated drinking water, sources said on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, five new cases of diarrhoea were reported from the same area on Tuesday, health officials said. "These patients went to nearby health centres for treatment and were treated in the outpatient departments," said Indore Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Dr Madhav Prasad Hasani.

So far, the district administration has officially confirmed six deaths due to vomiting and diarrhoea caused by contaminated water. However, local residents have claimed that 23 persons, including a six-month-old baby, have died due to the outbreak.

Amid growing concerns, a committee from the government-run Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College in Madhya Pradesh submitted an 'audit' report to the administration here on the deaths of 21 persons in Bhagirathpura.

Sources familiar with the contents of the report on Tuesday said 15 of these deaths may be linked to the vomiting and diarrhoea outbreak in some way.

"A committee of senior doctors from the college was formed to analyse the causes of the deaths in Bhagirathpura. The team studied the deaths of 21 people from Bhagirathpura and submitted its findings before the administration," PTI quoted District Magistrate Shivam Verma as saying on Tuesday.

Verma, however, did not provide specific details about the 'death audit' report.