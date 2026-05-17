ETV Bharat / bharat

Indore Runner Embarks On 4200 Km Run From Dras To Kanyakumari To Strengthen India’s Sporting Future

Ambala: An ultrarunner from Indore in Madhya Pradesh has demonstrated that there is no impediment to a resolve born to determination. Kartik Joshi has embarked on a 4,200 km run from Dras that is located in one of the coldest regions of the country to Kanyakumari. Besides setting a record, he aims to raise awareness about fitness among the youth of the country and to provide new recognition to the athletes struggling with limited resources.

He started his journey from Kargil war memorial in Dras while braving a freezing temperature of minus 11 degrees Celsius and gradually moved to the sweltering heat of 39 degrees Celsius. This temperature variation itself reflects the challenge at hand. Kartik has set a target of 55 days to complete the 4,200 km journey that will culminate at Vivekananda rock in Kanyakumari.

"This isn't just a run but a mission for the country's grassroots athletes. This campaign is going to be recorded in the World Book of Records. Through this entire campaign, I will select 100 players from across the country who have talent but lack resources. These selected players will be provided with sports kits, nutrition and training support for the next one year," he disclosed.