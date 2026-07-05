ETV Bharat / bharat

Indore Farmer Offers Rs 1.10 Lakh To Digvijaya Singh Amid Ram Temple Donation Dispute

“As long as devotees of Ram like me exist, Digvijaya Singh has no need to approach the court. I have prepared a cheque for Rs 1.10 lakh in his name. If he visits Indore, I will hand it over to him personally; otherwise, I will have it sent to him,” he said in a video message.

“There’s no need for Digvijaya Singh to approach the courts in Ayodhya to recover his donation for the Ram Mandir. Court proceedings can take a long time. I will personally return the money he donated,” said Makwana.

This comes as the political row intensifies over the Ram Temple donation ‘theft’, with Singh’s remarks also inviting reactions.

Indore: Days after senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh announced plans to sue the Ram Mandir Trust, seeking the return of his donations, Indore farmer Ram Singh Makwana has offered to issue a cheque for Rs 1.10 lakh to the former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister.

Makwana is a farmer residing in the Depalpur area of the Indore district and is said to own significant land in the area. He stated that he was hurt by Singh’s remarks about reclaiming the donation, which prompted his decision to offer the cheque for Rs 1.10 lakh.

On Friday, Singh announced that he would file a lawsuit in a court in Ayodhya seeking the return of the Rs 1.11 lakh he had donated for the construction of the Ram Temple.

Addressing an event organised by the MP Mahila Congress in Bhopal, Singh said he would approach the court, alleging the funds had been misappropriated.

“I have decided to file a lawsuit in Ayodhya stating that the donation I made was misappropriated—they looted it, and therefore, it should be returned to me so I can deposit it into the Ramlaya Trust. I have no faith in the police station; the police are controlled by the BJP, so I won’t go there. I will go to the court in Ayodhya,” he said.

The Congress leader said that he had already discussed the plan with a senior criminal lawyer in Delhi and would meet his lawyer on July 5 or 6 to prepare the petition before travelling to Ayodhya to file the case.

Singh said that he had donated Rs 1.11 lakh directly to the Ram Mandir Trust after the 2019 Supreme Court verdict. He claimed that he chose not to contribute through the VHP because he did not trust the organisation.