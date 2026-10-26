ETV Bharat / bharat

Indore-Based Firm Develops Indigenous System To Shield Army Drones Against Hijacking

The radar-and-jammer-proof drones will exclusively respond to signals from Indian command centres or base stations, executing tasks as per instructions. ( ETV Bharat )

Indore: Drones used in Army operations will now be radar-and-jammer-proof, ensuring that no navigation or satellite signals from an adversary nation can hijack them. To achieve this, the first indigenous Bharat Drone Operating System (BDOS) has been developed by an Indore-based company, Pisarv.

The system acts as a protective shield for a drone's security architecture by safeguarding the object against hostile signals such as those used for navigation or command-and-control from an adversary during military operations or electronic warfare.

In such scenarios, the drone will exclusively respond to signals from Indian command centres or base stations, executing tasks as per instructions. This enables drones manufactured in India to function like invisible electronic warriors, equipped with advanced anti-drone security systems. Consequently, this system is being deployed to upgrade the drone fleets of the Army's Eastern and Northern Commands, as well as those along the southeastern border. Electronic Warfare Capabilities These drones can target an adversary's systems by exploiting their electromagnetic spectrum, radio waves, signals, and radar infrastructure. Furthermore, if an adversary attempts to jam the drone's signals, the drone can counter by using electromagnetic waves to disrupt the communication links between the enemy radar systems and their base stations — a process known as radio frequency jamming. Additionally, the system also protects against GNSS spoofing. This ensures that even if a drone encounters deceptive GPS signals while operating near or within a hostile territory, it remains unaffected and continues to execute its mission based solely on the targets assigned by the base command.