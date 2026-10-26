Indore-Based Firm Develops Indigenous System To Shield Army Drones Against Hijacking
The maiden Bharat Drone Operating System of Pisarv acts as a protective shield for a drone's security architecture by safeguarding the object against hostile signals.
Published : October 26, 2026 at 6:57 PM IST
Indore: Drones used in Army operations will now be radar-and-jammer-proof, ensuring that no navigation or satellite signals from an adversary nation can hijack them. To achieve this, the first indigenous Bharat Drone Operating System (BDOS) has been developed by an Indore-based company, Pisarv.
The system acts as a protective shield for a drone's security architecture by safeguarding the object against hostile signals such as those used for navigation or command-and-control from an adversary during military operations or electronic warfare.
In such scenarios, the drone will exclusively respond to signals from Indian command centres or base stations, executing tasks as per instructions. This enables drones manufactured in India to function like invisible electronic warriors, equipped with advanced anti-drone security systems.
Consequently, this system is being deployed to upgrade the drone fleets of the Army's Eastern and Northern Commands, as well as those along the southeastern border.
Electronic Warfare Capabilities
These drones can target an adversary's systems by exploiting their electromagnetic spectrum, radio waves, signals, and radar infrastructure. Furthermore, if an adversary attempts to jam the drone's signals, the drone can counter by using electromagnetic waves to disrupt the communication links between the enemy radar systems and their base stations — a process known as radio frequency jamming.
Additionally, the system also protects against GNSS spoofing. This ensures that even if a drone encounters deceptive GPS signals while operating near or within a hostile territory, it remains unaffected and continues to execute its mission based solely on the targets assigned by the base command.
Furthermore, the new operating system is being used to upgrade the anti-jamming capabilities — specifically frequency-hopping technology — of the drones, making it difficult for the enemy to jam them. Additionally, the system enables GPS-independent navigation, allowing drones to determine their own path and return to their control command.
Ready for Future Wars
As warfare systems evolve globally, modern drones have emerged as major weapons, capable of everything from launching missiles to engaging specific targets. A significant challenge previously faced was ensuring that drones could remain under the control of Indian command, following its signals and directives even when operating within enemy territory. To address this, Pisarv, an Indore-based company that develops advanced drones for the Army, has created the BDOS.
Pisarv CEO Durgesh Shukla said, "Previously, our drones would get jammed as soon as they entered enemy territory and could not function within the electronic warfare environment. If they did manage to operate, they risked being hacked and falling under enemy control. This system was developed to prevent such scenarios, and there is now a growing demand to upgrade existing drones with it."
He added that the operating system ensures a drone remains under Indian command even when its satellite navigation or radio links are weak. Moreover, the drone's navigation and control systems remain functional even when external navigation or control assistance is unavailable.
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