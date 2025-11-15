ETV Bharat / bharat

Indonesia Interested In Buying BrahMos: Rajnath Singh

The Rs 300-crore unit, located in the state capital's Bhatgaon in Sarojini Nagar, is one of the most ambitious projects of the Uttar Pradesh Defence Corridor. The assembly, integration, and testing of missiles here is carried out according to high-tech standards, according to an official release.

The manufacturer of the BrahMos supersonic missile system has produced the first batch of missiles at its new integration and test facility in Lucknow. The state-of-the-art unit, inaugurated on May 11, is fully operational now.

"Indonesia has requested to purchase the BrahMos missile being manufactured in Lucknow," Singh said, addressing the BJP workers here. Singh and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath flagged off the first batch of BrahMos missiles manufactured at the BrahMos Aerospace unit here on October 18.

The Uttar Pradesh government provided 80 hectares of land for the factory free of charge. Singh, in his speech, exhorted the party workers to not ever lose their self-respect and work for the party with dedication.

"I tell all my workers to follow the rules. Lord Ram also followed the rules, hence he is called Maryada Purushottam," he said, according to the statement. "I have served as the District President of the Youth Front, the National President of the Youth Front, and twice as the National President of the party. Therefore, work for the organisation with complete dedication. No one can say who among you will reach what position and when," he added.

On the NDA's victory in the Bihar election, Singh said the people of the state did a wonderful job. "... all records have been broken, and no caste or religion has mattered." Singh said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has raised India's prestige worldwide, and now, when India speaks, the world listens, which was not the case earlier.

"This image of India has been built on the strength of our leadership and the hard work of our workers," he said.