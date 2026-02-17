ETV Bharat / bharat

Indo-US Defence Partnership Continues To Grow Stronger: US Ambassador Sergio Gor

Sergio Gor said US India defence partnership continues to grow stronger, and the joint efforts of the two countries are key to a safe Indo-Pacific.

In this image posted on Feb. 16, 2026, U.S. Ambassador to India Sergio Gor with Lieutenant General Manoj Kumar Katiyar during a visit to the Western Command of Indian Army, in Chandimandir.
In this image posted on Feb. 16, 2026, U.S. Ambassador to India Sergio Gor with Lieutenant General Manoj Kumar Katiyar during a visit to the Western Command of Indian Army, in Chandimandir. (@USAmbIndia/X via PTI Photo)
author img

By PTI

Published : February 17, 2026 at 7:16 AM IST

2 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Chandigarh: US Ambassador Sergio Gor and Admiral Samuel J Paparo, commander of the US Indo-Pacific Command, visited the Indian Army's Western Command headquarters on Monday and held discussions with Lieutenant General Manoj Kumar Katiyar on strategic security dynamics along India's Western Front.

Gor said the US-India defence partnership continues to grow stronger. He said the joint efforts of the two countries are key to a safe Indo-Pacific.

"US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor @USAmbIndia and #USINDOPACOM Commander, Adm Samuel J. Paparo, @sjpaparo visited HQ Western Command and held substantive discussions with Lt Gen #ManojKumarKatiyar, PVSM, UYSM, AVSM, Army Commander, #WesternCommand, on strategic security dynamics along India's Western Front," the Western Command of the Indian Army said in a post on X.

The Western Command headquarters is located in Chandimandir in Haryana's Panchkula. The delegation was comprehensively briefed on the Western Front perspective, including operational preparedness, distinguished legacy, the execution of Operation Sindoor and the pivotal role being played by the Indian Army in nation-building and strengthening regional stability, the post on X said.

Gor, in a post on X, said, "A great visit with @INDOPACOM Admiral Paparo and @westerncomd_IA. Our joint efforts are key to a safe Indo-Pacific. The US-India defence partnership continues to grow stronger. Thank you for the warm welcome Lieutenant General Manoj Kumar Katiyar." Earlier on Sunday, Admiral Paparo said the India-US defence partnership has a unity of purpose to maintain peace through strength, even as he complimented the Indian military for displaying restraint during Operation Sindoor.

The senior military commander, in an interaction with a small group of journalists in New Delhi, said India and the United States have convergence of interests and both sides are looking at further bolstering the defence and military ties, especially in the maritime domain. Admiral Paparo had asserted that the US-India defence relationship is on a "steeply-upward trajectory" and is set to expand further.

Also Read:

  1. Indian Team To Visit US Next Week To Finalise Legal Text For Interim Trade Pact: Commerce Secretary
  2. 'Bartering Of National Interests For A Trade Deal Is Unacceptable': Congress MP Randeep Surjewala

TAGGED:

US INDIA TIES
US INDO PACIFIC COMMAND
US INDIA DEFENCE PARTNERSHIP
US AMBASSADOR SERGIO GOR

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.