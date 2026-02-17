ETV Bharat / bharat

Indo-US Defence Partnership Continues To Grow Stronger: US Ambassador Sergio Gor

In this image posted on Feb. 16, 2026, U.S. Ambassador to India Sergio Gor with Lieutenant General Manoj Kumar Katiyar during a visit to the Western Command of Indian Army, in Chandimandir. ( @USAmbIndia/X via PTI Photo )

By PTI 2 Min Read

Chandigarh: US Ambassador Sergio Gor and Admiral Samuel J Paparo, commander of the US Indo-Pacific Command, visited the Indian Army's Western Command headquarters on Monday and held discussions with Lieutenant General Manoj Kumar Katiyar on strategic security dynamics along India's Western Front. Gor said the US-India defence partnership continues to grow stronger. He said the joint efforts of the two countries are key to a safe Indo-Pacific. "US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor @USAmbIndia and #USINDOPACOM Commander, Adm Samuel J. Paparo, @sjpaparo visited HQ Western Command and held substantive discussions with Lt Gen #ManojKumarKatiyar, PVSM, UYSM, AVSM, Army Commander, #WesternCommand, on strategic security dynamics along India's Western Front," the Western Command of the Indian Army said in a post on X.