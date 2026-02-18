ETV Bharat / bharat

Indo-UK Offshore Wind Task Force Launched, India Crosses 272 GW Non-Fossil Fuel Power Capacity

New Delhi: Union New & Renewable Energy Minister Pralhad Joshi on Wednesday said India has over 272 GW non-fossil fuel-based electricity generation capacity, including 141 solar and 55 GW wind energy, at the launch of 'India-UK Offshore Wind Taskforce'. This assumes significance in view of India's ambitious target of 500 GW of renewable energy by 2030 and its net-zero emission target by 2070.

UK Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy and British High Commissioner to India Lindy Cameron were present on the occasion. Addressing the official launch of the India-UK Offshore Wind Taskforce, Joshi said in the ongoing financial year, India added more than 35 GW of solar and 4.61 GW of wind capacity.

Also, he said last year India achieved 50 per cent of its cumulative installed power capacity from non-fossil sources, five years ahead of our Nationally Determined Contribution commitment.

"Today, India's installed non-fossil capacity stands at over 272 GW, with solar at more than 141 GW and wind at 55 GW... to give you an idea of our scale, almost 3 million households have benefitted from rooftop solar under PMSGMBY in less than 2 years. We have solarised 2.1 million pumps under another single scheme, called PM-KUSUM," he added.

The minister pointed out that these numbers reflect a clear policy direction, institutional coordination and the confidence of investors and industry. But the next phase of our transition must strengthen reliability, grid stability, industrial depth and energy security, he opined. He stated that offshore wind has a strategic role in the next phase and promising zones have been identified off the coasts of Gujarat and Tamil Nadu.

Transmission planning for an initial 10 GW offshore evacuation capacity, 5 GW each off Gujarat and Tamil Nadu, has been completed. A Viability Gap Funding scheme has also been introduced to support early projects, with a total outlay of Rs 7,453 crore, which is approximately 710 million pounds, he added.