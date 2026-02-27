ETV Bharat / bharat

Indo-Nepal Border To Remain Closed From March 2 Midnight Ahead Of Nepal Polls

A view of the Indo-Nepal border at Raxaul situated at the India-Nepal border, at in East Champaran ( ANI )

Bahraich: The India-Nepal border will remain closed from midnight of March 2 to midnight of 5 in view of the general elections scheduled in Nepal on March 5, officials said on Friday. Sudhir Sharma, in charge of the Integrated Check Post (ICP) at Rupaidiha, Bahraich, told PTI that Nepal's Ministry of Home Affairs has issued an official communication dated February 26 regarding the closure.

According to the letter, all border outposts along the entire stretch of Banke district adjoining India will remain closed from 12 am on the intervening night of March 2 and 3 till 12 am on March 5 to ensure that the election process is conducted in a free, fair, fearless and credible environment.

Sharma said that import and export of goods through the ICP would remain suspended during the period, but movement of essential medicines and other critical commodities would not be stopped.