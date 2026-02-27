ETV Bharat / bharat

Indo-Nepal Border To Remain Closed From March 2 Midnight Ahead Of Nepal Polls

The India-Nepal border will remain closed from midnight on March 2 to midnight on March 5 in view of the general elections in Nepal

A view of the Indo-Nepal border at Raxaul situated at the India-Nepal border, at in East Champaran (ANI)
By PTI

Published : February 27, 2026 at 2:07 PM IST

Bahraich: The India-Nepal border will remain closed from midnight of March 2 to midnight of 5 in view of the general elections scheduled in Nepal on March 5, officials said on Friday. Sudhir Sharma, in charge of the Integrated Check Post (ICP) at Rupaidiha, Bahraich, told PTI that Nepal's Ministry of Home Affairs has issued an official communication dated February 26 regarding the closure.

According to the letter, all border outposts along the entire stretch of Banke district adjoining India will remain closed from 12 am on the intervening night of March 2 and 3 till 12 am on March 5 to ensure that the election process is conducted in a free, fair, fearless and credible environment.

Sharma said that import and export of goods through the ICP would remain suspended during the period, but movement of essential medicines and other critical commodities would not be stopped.

Commandant Ganga Singh Udawat of the 42nd Battalion of Sashastra Seema Bal said instructions have been issued to enforce "restricted movement" at the border from the night of March 2 till the night of polling on March 5, following a communication from the Nepal administration.

He said additional vigilance is already being maintained at the border, and people are being allowed to cross only after thorough checking and verification of identity documents. Citizens of both countries have been advised to avoid crossing the border during the restricted period unless necessary.

Udawat added that a large number of Nepali voters reside in India for employment and business purposes. Such voters, as well as seriously ill patients and essential goods, may be allowed across the border under the supervision of security forces.

