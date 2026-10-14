Individual Liberty Applies Even To Foreign Nationals Facing Investigation: Madras High Court
Justice N Ramesh granted conditional bail to the petitioner, who is a South African national.
Published : October 14, 2026 at 10:25 PM IST
Chennai: The Madras High Court on Wednesday observed that the right to individual liberty, guaranteed by the Constitution to Indian to the citizens, applies equally to foreign nationals facing investigation.
In November 2022, acting on a tip-off received by the Chennai unit of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), authorities questioned Bruce Henry Van Laan, a South African national, at Chennai Airport. During the operation, two kilograms of high-value contraband (narcotics) were seized from him.
He reportedly stated during the police interrogation that he had brought the contraband from Qatar with the intention of handing it over to another individual.
Subsequently, he was produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody. While two other individuals arrested in the same case were granted bail, the petitioner was denied bail on the grounds that the investigation was incomplete and he was a foreign national.
In this context, Bruce Henry Van Laan filed a bail petition in Madras High Court. The case came up for hearing before Justice N Ramesh.
Advocate S. Kasirajan, appearing for the petitioner, argued that the police had failed to provide the grounds for arrest in writing at the time of the arrest. He further contended that denying bail to the petitioner while granting it to the other two accused amounted to discrimination.
Additionally, he requested that bail be granted, noting that the petitioner had remained in custody for approximately four years without the trial concluding. The lawyer representing the Narcotics Control Bureau opposed the bail plea, arguing that since the arrested individual is a foreign national, there is a risk of him fleeing the country if released.
After hearing arguments from both sides, Justice Ramesh observed that Article 21 of the Indian Constitution guarantees the right to live freely to all individuals, a right that extends to foreign nationals facing legal proceedings as well.
The judge granted conditional bail to the petitioner, imposing stipulations such as a requirement to appear before the police twice a week and a prohibition on traveling elsewhere. Furthermore, the judge directed the special court to expedite the trial — which has been ongoing for three years and ten months—and complete the proceedings within a period of 12 months.
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