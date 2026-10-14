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Individual Liberty Applies Even To Foreign Nationals Facing Investigation: Madras High Court

File photo of Madras High Court ( ANI )

Chennai: The Madras High Court on Wednesday observed that the right to individual liberty, guaranteed by the Constitution to Indian to the citizens, applies equally to foreign nationals facing investigation.

In November 2022, acting on a tip-off received by the Chennai unit of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), authorities questioned Bruce Henry Van Laan, a South African national, at Chennai Airport. During the operation, two kilograms of high-value contraband (narcotics) were seized from him.

He reportedly stated during the police interrogation that he had brought the contraband from Qatar with the intention of handing it over to another individual. Subsequently, he was produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody. While two other individuals arrested in the same case were granted bail, the petitioner was denied bail on the grounds that the investigation was incomplete and he was a foreign national. In this context, Bruce Henry Van Laan filed a bail petition in Madras High Court. The case came up for hearing before Justice N Ramesh.