ETV Bharat / bharat

'Indiscriminate Use' Of Drugs Driving Antibiotic Resistance In India, Govt Tells RS

Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Prataprao Jadhav speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the Budget Session of Parliament in New Delhi on Tuesday, February 03, 2026. ( IANS )

New Delhi: The Union government is tracking the rising trend of antibiotic resistance across the country, identifying indiscriminate and non-prescription use of antibiotics as a major contributing factor, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Tuesday. In a written reply, Minister of State for Health Prataprao Jadhav said the government of India, through Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), regulates safety, efficacy and quality of the drugs under the provisions of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940 and its rules.

He said antibiotics have been included in Schedule H and H1 of the Drugs and Cosmetics Rules and are required to be sold by retail only under the prescription of a Registered Medical Practitioner.

"The government is aware of the increasing trend of antibiotic resistance in the country, including resistance observed in infections such as pneumonia/urinary tract infections, and has identified indiscriminate and non-prescription use of antibiotics as a major contributing factor," Jadhav said.