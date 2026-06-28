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Indira Gandhi Murdered The Constitution Through 1975 Emergency: Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai

“History cannot be forgotten and that the new generation needs to know the truth about the Emergency,” Sai said. He said that initiatives like the essay competition organized by the 'Loktantra Senani Sangh' would “acquaint the youth with the realities of that era”.

CM Sai was speaking at the 'Emergency Remembrance Day' at the Deendayal Auditorium in Raipur where he also honoured the 'Loktantra Senanis' (Democracy Warriors) imprisoned during the Emergency.

Raipur: In a scathing attack at the Congress party, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Sunday said that former minister Indira Gandhi “murdered the Constitution” by imposing the Emergency in 1975 adding the grand old party had “consistently acted to strangle democracy for its own political self-interest”.

“Indira Gandhi murdered the Constitution and that the Congress party has consistently acted to strangle democracy for its own political self-interest. During the Emergency, citizens were stripped of all their constitutional rights, and an atmosphere of fear was created across the country. It is precisely because of the struggle of the 'Democracy Fighters' that democracy has regained its strength," added the Chhattisgarh CM.

Sai also targeted the previous Congress government in Chhattisgarh over discontinuing the honorarium to the 'Loktantra Senanis' established by the Raman Singh government.

“The initiative to provide an honorarium to 'Democracy Fighters' (those imprisoned during the Emergency) was started by Dr. Raman Singh's government, but the Congress government discontinued the scheme immediately upon coming to power. The BJP government, upon assuming office, not only restarted the scheme but also disbursed the honorarium arrears for five years to the Democracy Fighters in a lump sum. He described this as a reflection of the government's commitment to those who struggled for democracy,” he said.

Addressing the gathering, Assembly Speaker Dr Raman Singh stated that June 25, 1975, was the “darkest day in the history of Indian democracy”.

“Fifty one years ago, the whole nation was transformed into a jail; people's voices were suppressed, opposition leaders were thrown into prisons, and democracy was strangled. The then Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi, amended the Constitution to save her position and proceeded to crush the democratic system. This day is meant to honor the sacrifices made by the warriors who fought for democracy,” Singh said.