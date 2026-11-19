ETV Bharat / bharat

Symbol of Indomitable Courage : PM Modi, Congress Leaders Salute Indira On Birth Anniversary

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leaders on Thursday paid tribute to former prime minister Indira Gandhi on her birth anniversary, remembering the country's first woman prime minister, who was assassinated in 1984.

"Paying tribute to former Prime Minister Smt. Indira Gandhi Ji on her birth anniversary," Modi said in a post on X.

Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, party leader K C Venugopal and other senior Congress leaders paid floral tributes to the former Prime Minister at the Central Hall of Samvidhan Sadan in Delhi.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla was also present on the occasion and paid floral tributes to the former Prime Minister. At the Central Hall of Samvidhan Sadan, Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Venugopal and other senior Congress leaders gathered to pay their respects to Indira Gandhi, remembering her contributions to the country.

Earlier in the day, Kharge, Sonia Gandhi and other senior party leaders also paid floral tributes to the former Prime Minister at Shakti Sthal, her memorial in Delhi. At the Central Hall of Samvidhan Sadan, Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Venugopal and other senior Congress leaders gathered to pay their respects to Indira Gandhi, remembering her contributions to the country.

Rahul Gandhi, who is in the US, where he held interactions at Columbia University and the University of Chicago, also shared a video clip of a conversation her mother Sonia Gandhi had with her daughter Priyanka and granddaughter Miraya at the 1 Safdarjung Road house, where Indira Gandhi lived as the prime minister.