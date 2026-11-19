Symbol of Indomitable Courage : PM Modi, Congress Leaders Salute Indira On Birth Anniversary
A prominent figure in India's political history, Indira served as Prime Minister from 1966 to 1977 and again from 1980 until 1984.
Published : November 19, 2026 at 2:40 PM IST
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leaders on Thursday paid tribute to former prime minister Indira Gandhi on her birth anniversary, remembering the country's first woman prime minister, who was assassinated in 1984.
"Paying tribute to former Prime Minister Smt. Indira Gandhi Ji on her birth anniversary," Modi said in a post on X.
Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, party leader K C Venugopal and other senior Congress leaders paid floral tributes to the former Prime Minister at the Central Hall of Samvidhan Sadan in Delhi.
Paying tribute to former Prime Minister Smt. Indira Gandhi Ji on her birth anniversary.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 19, 2026
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla was also present on the occasion and paid floral tributes to the former Prime Minister. At the Central Hall of Samvidhan Sadan, Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Venugopal and other senior Congress leaders gathered to pay their respects to Indira Gandhi, remembering her contributions to the country.
Earlier in the day, Kharge, Sonia Gandhi and other senior party leaders also paid floral tributes to the former Prime Minister at Shakti Sthal, her memorial in Delhi. At the Central Hall of Samvidhan Sadan, Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Venugopal and other senior Congress leaders gathered to pay their respects to Indira Gandhi, remembering her contributions to the country.
Dadi was formidable: fearless, resilient, and full of love. Her strength lives on in the women of my family, each one unique and brilliant in her own way. Their love and warmth hold us together, and they inspire me every single day. Happy birthday, Dadi. You would be so proud of them ♥️ https://t.co/SFpXSD3i5t— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 19, 2026
Rahul Gandhi, who is in the US, where he held interactions at Columbia University and the University of Chicago, also shared a video clip of a conversation her mother Sonia Gandhi had with her daughter Priyanka and granddaughter Miraya at the 1 Safdarjung Road house, where Indira Gandhi lived as the prime minister.
“Dadi was formidable: fearless, resilient, and full of love. Her strength lives on in the women of my family, each one unique and brilliant in her own way. Their love and warmth hold us together, and they inspire me every single day.”
अदम्य साहस, संघर्ष और सशक्त नेतृत्व की प्रतीक, भारत की ‘लौह महिला’ एवं पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री श्रीमती इंदिरा गाँधी जी की जयंती पर शत-शत नमन। देश की एकता, अखंडता और संप्रभुता की रक्षा के लिए उन्होंने अपना जीवन न्योछावर कर दिया। राष्ट्र के प्रति उनका समर्पण, योगदान, दृढ़ इच्छाशक्ति और निर्णायक नेतृत्व सदैव हमारी प्रेरणा बना रहेगा।— Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) November 19, 2026
“Happy birthday, Dadi. You would be so proud of them,” the leader of the opposition in Lok Sabha said, tagging the video clip of the conversation between his mother, sister, and niece.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also remembered Indira Gandhi on her birth anniversary. "On her birth anniversary, paying my heartfelt tributes to former Prime Minister Smt. Indira Gandhi ji," Singh wrote on X. Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar also paid tribute to Indira Gandhi, recalling her contributions to India's political, economic and institutional development.
The first time I was to meet Indira Gandhi, I refused to go. The next day I changed my mind. I was terribly nervous, and my English was poor, so she spoke to me in French. That was the first thing I learnt about her: she noticed what you were struggling with and quietly made it easier. The world knew the Prime Minister. At home we knew Dadi - a loving and gentle person, full of stories and wisdom and an incredible sense of humour. Some of her lives on in all of us, whether we know it or not. We still miss her.— Sonia Gandhi (@SoniaGandhi) November 19, 2026
Indira Gandhi, India's first woman Prime Minister, was born on November 19, 1917, in Allahabad, now Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. She was the daughter of India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru.
A prominent figure in India's political history, she served as Prime Minister from 1966 to 1977 and again from 1980 until 1984. Following her assassination in October 1984, she was succeeded as Prime Minister by her son, Rajiv Gandhi.
Also read: