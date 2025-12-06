ETV Bharat / bharat

IndiGo Says 95 Per Cent Of Network Connectivity Restored

New Delhi: IndiGo on Saturday released a crucial update saying that the airline operated over 1500 flights as compared to around 700 flights on Friday. It also said that over 95 per cent of network connectivity has already been re-established.

"Addressing the recent disruptions in our network, we had cancelled a significant number of flights and operated little above 700 flights yesterday connecting 113 destinations. The main objective was to reboot the network, systems, and rosters so that we could start afresh today with higher number of flights, improved stability, and there are some early signs of improvement. Today, we are on our way to operate over 1500 flights by end of day. With regards to destinations, over 95% of network connectivity has already been re-established as we are able to operate to 135 out of the existing 138 destinations in operations."

While we understand that we have a long way to go, we are committed to build back the trust of our customers. We would like to thank all our partners and government agencies for their constant support and guidance. Most of all we would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to our customers and staff for their patience and cooperation through these tough times. We apologise once again."