ETV Bharat / bharat

IndiGo To Operate Direct Flight From Guwahati To Bangkok From Oct 27: Himanta

Guwahati: IndiGo will operate direct flights between Guwahati and Bangkok from October 27, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Friday.

This will be the third international flight service to commence from the newly constructed Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport this year.