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IndiGo To Operate Direct Flight From Guwahati To Bangkok From Oct 27: Himanta

Chief Minister Himanta said this will be the third international flight service to commence from the newly constructed Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport this year.

IndiGo flights Guwahati Bangkok
FILE- Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (ANI)
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By PTI

Published : August 28, 2026 at 7:28 PM IST

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Guwahati: IndiGo will operate direct flights between Guwahati and Bangkok from October 27, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Friday.

This will be the third international flight service to commence from the newly constructed Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport this year.

"Guwahati is flying further! After Dubai and Abu Dhabi, Bangkok is next," the chief minister said in a post on X.

"From October 27, @IndiGo6E will connect Guwahati directly with Bangkok, opening another gateway to Southeast Asia and giving a fresh boost to tourism, trade and travel", Sarma said.

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TAGGED:

INDIGO FLIGHTS
HIMANTA
GUWAHATI BANGKOK FLIGHTS
INDIGO FLIGHTS GUWAHATI BANGKOK

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