ETV Bharat / bharat

IndiGo To Deploy Long-Range Narrow-Body A321XLR Aircraft On Delhi-Istanbul Route

Mumbai: Domestic carrier IndiGo on Friday announced it will deploy its long-range narrow-body A321XLR aircraft on the Delhi-Istanbul route, which is currently being serviced with an Airbus A320neo with a technical halt at Jeddah, starting from April 19. The strategically important route enables the airline to offer seamless onward connections to over 50 international destinations through its codeshare partnership with Turkish Airlines, it said.

The Airbus A321XLR operating IndiGo's non-stop Delhi-Istanbul route would be the airline's second such plane. Earlier this year, IndiGo became the first Indian carrier to induct the Airbus A321XLR into its fleet and launched operations to Athens, underlining.

The new-generation aircraft offers enhanced range, fuel efficiency, and cabin comfort, enabling IndiGo to unlock new long-haul markets, IndiGo said. IndiGo had initially wet-leased two widebody Boeing 777 from Turkish Airlines in early 2023 to cater to rising demand for international travel from India.

The airline started operating its first wet-leased B777 on the Delhi-Istanbul route from February 1, 2023, and the second such plane on the Mumbai-Istanbul route from May 17, 2023.