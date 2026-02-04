ETV Bharat / bharat

Indigo To Adjust Long-haul Flight Schedule; To Suspend Copenhagen Services From Feb 17

New Delhi: IndiGo on Wednesday announced adjusting its long-haul flight schedule, including suspending services to Copenhagen from February 17, due to external operational constraints. Besides, the airline will reduce flights on the Delhi–London Heathrow and Delhi–Manchester routes. In a statement, the airline said its wide-body operation has faced external operational constraints such as continuously changing airspace constraints due to geopolitical circumstances, congestion at airports both in India and abroad.

"These factors significantly increased flight and block times, causing strain over the airline's 787-9 schedule that is operated with six wide-body aircraft," it said. As part of the network adjustment, the airline will suspend flights to and from Copenhagen (Denmark) from February 17 till further notice.