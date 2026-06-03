ETV Bharat / bharat

IndiGo Suspends Kuwait Flights Until June 4 Amid Airspace Closure After Drone Attack On Airport

The airline further described the move as precautionary measure taken with the safety and and well-being of customers and crew as its highest priority.

Issuing an advisory on X, IndiGo said that flight operations have been suspended until 12 PM on June 4, 2026. "In view of the ongoing airspace closure in Kuwait, our flight operations to and from Kuwait have been suspended until 1200 hrs on 4 June 2026," the airline stated.

New Delhi: Budget carrier IndiGo on Wednesday announced suspension of its flight operations to and from Kuwait following the closure of Kuwaiti airspace, hours after Iranian drones targeted the passenger building (T1) at Kuwait International Airport, leaving dozens injured and causing damage to the building.

"We understand the impact this may cause to your travel plans and sincerely regret the inconvenience. Please be assured that this precautionary measure has been taken with the safety and well-being of our customers and crew as our highest priority," the statement said.

According to the advisory, flight services will resume as soon as conditions permit. “We remain in close coordination with the relevant aviation authorities and are continuously monitoring the situation. Flight services will resume as soon as conditions permit and safe operating corridors become available," the airline said. The airline has advised the customers to check their flight status before proceeding to the airport.

Indigo further said that those whose flights have been impacted can visit the airline's website to explore available travel options, including rebooking assistance or a full refund. "We appreciate your patience and understanding during this time and remain committed to providing all possible support to our customers," it said.

Earlier today, Kuwait's Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) announced that air traffic has been suspended after Iranian drones hit Terminal-1 of Kuwait Airport. DGCA spokesperson Abdullah Al-Rajhi said authorities activated the emergency plan after the Iranian drone was found at Kuwait International Airport, Kuwait Times reported. He said that air traffic was suspended and flights were diverted to the nearby airport until further notice.