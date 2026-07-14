Indigo Staffer Held With Heroin In Leh; Probe Focuses On Suspected Airport-Drug Nexus
According to the FIR, Ajay Thakur was allegedly found sitting inside his vehicle in the Agling area on Sunday afternoon under the influence of drugs.
By PTI
Published : July 14, 2026 at 9:16 AM IST
Leh: The Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) has arrested an IndiGo aircraft maintenance engineer after allegedly finding him under the influence of drugs and in possession of heroin in Leh, officials said on Monday. IndiGo declined to comment on the arrest and the allegations against its employee.
The arrest of 22-year-old Ajay Thakur, a resident of Mandi district in Himachal Pradesh, has triggered a wider investigation into the suspected nexus between airport personnel and drug syndicates operating in the region, they said. According to a copy of the FIR accessed by PTI, Thakur was allegedly found sitting inside his vehicle in the Agling area on Sunday afternoon under the influence of drugs.
On noticing the ANTF patrol team, he allegedly became nervous and attempted to flee. The team intercepted him and seized 2.27 grams of heroin concealed inside a cigarette packet, it said. Earlier, officials said an FIR under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered against Thakur at the ANTF police station.
They said the recovery once again underlined the administration's resolve to dismantle every link in the narcotics supply chain. The development follows a series of successful ANTF operations in recent weeks that have exposed the growing interstate network of drug traffickers attempting to target the youth of Ladakh.
"The investigation is now focused on establishing the source of the contraband and identifying the possible links between airport employees, interstate suppliers and local drug peddlers," an official said.
"The investigating agencies are examining whether the accused was acting independently or as part of a larger network involved in facilitating the movement and distribution of narcotic substances in Ladakh," he said.
Since the beginning of 2026, law enforcement agencies across the Union Territory have registered 33 NDPS cases, arrested 27 accused persons, and seized a wide range of narcotic and psychotropic substances, reflecting the growing scale of enforcement against organised drug networks.
Official data showed that security and enforcement agencies seized 3.523 kg of charas, 4.9 kg of ganja, 40.39 gm of heroin, 1.709 kg of brown sugar, 289 mg of cocaine, besides other narcotic substances during various operations conducted across the Union Territory.
Among the districts, Leh registered 13 NDPS cases with 17 arrests, followed by Kargil (five cases, two arrests), Changthang (five cases, five arrests), Nubra (three cases, one arrest), Zanskar (two cases, no arrest), Drass (two cases, no arrest) and ANTF (seven cases, two arrests).
Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has repeatedly directed the law enforcement agencies to intensify intelligence-led operations against drug trafficking, dismantle interstate supply chains and take stringent action against every individual involved in the illegal narcotics trade.
He also emphasised the need for greater public participation, urging citizens, parents, educational institutions, religious organisations and civil society groups to encourage and help vulnerable youth stay away from drugs.
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