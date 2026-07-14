ETV Bharat / bharat

Indigo Staffer Held With Heroin In Leh; Probe Focuses On Suspected Airport-Drug Nexus

Leh: The Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) has arrested an IndiGo aircraft maintenance engineer after allegedly finding him under the influence of drugs and in possession of heroin in Leh, officials said on Monday. IndiGo declined to comment on the arrest and the allegations against its employee.

The arrest of 22-year-old Ajay Thakur, a resident of Mandi district in Himachal Pradesh, has triggered a wider investigation into the suspected nexus between airport personnel and drug syndicates operating in the region, they said. According to a copy of the FIR accessed by PTI, Thakur was allegedly found sitting inside his vehicle in the Agling area on Sunday afternoon under the influence of drugs.

On noticing the ANTF patrol team, he allegedly became nervous and attempted to flee. The team intercepted him and seized 2.27 grams of heroin concealed inside a cigarette packet, it said. Earlier, officials said an FIR under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered against Thakur at the ANTF police station.

They said the recovery once again underlined the administration's resolve to dismantle every link in the narcotics supply chain. The development follows a series of successful ANTF operations in recent weeks that have exposed the growing interstate network of drug traffickers attempting to target the youth of Ladakh.

"The investigation is now focused on establishing the source of the contraband and identifying the possible links between airport employees, interstate suppliers and local drug peddlers," an official said.

"The investigating agencies are examining whether the accused was acting independently or as part of a larger network involved in facilitating the movement and distribution of narcotic substances in Ladakh," he said.