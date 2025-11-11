ETV Bharat / bharat

IndiGo Plans Codeshare Partnership With China Southern Airlines

New Delhi: IndiGo plans to enter into a codeshare partnership with China Southern Airlines as it seeks to provide enhanced air connectivity options to Chinese cities.

On Tuesday, IndiGo and China Southern Airlines inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish a codeshare partnership and mutual co-operation agreement. The pact is subject to regulatory approvals, according to a release. Generally, a codeshare partnership allows an airline to book its passengers on its partner carrier on a single ticket.

"This partnership aims to offer enhanced travel options and integrated travel itineraries to customers travelling between India and China on the joint network of both airlines, besides the through check-in process, among other benefits," IndiGo said in the release.

The latest announcement from IndiGo comes a day after the airline started direct daily flights from Delhi to Guangzhou. On October 26, IndiGo resumed flights between Kolkata and Guangzhou, marking the commencement of direct air connectivity between India and China after more than five years.