IndiGo Plane Damaged After Bird Strike During Landing In Uttarakhand Airport; Passengers Safe
An IndiGo plane carrying passengers from Mumbai was damaged after being struck by a bird during landing in Uttarakhand's Jolly Grant Airport, officials said.
Published : November 24, 2025 at 7:23 AM IST
Doiwala: Panic gripped passengers aboard an IndiGo flight from Mumbai to Dehradun after a bird strike while landing at Jolly Grant Airport in Uttarakhand on Monday evening. Officials said, despite the impact, flight IGO 5032 touched down safely, and all 186 passengers onboard are safe.
Officials said the incident occurred at around 6:45 PM when a bird struck the nose of the flight, which had arrived here from Mumbai, during landing.
The incident caused panic among passengers and concern for airport staff and pilots.
After landing, the aircraft was thoroughly inspected and officials found some damage to the front (nose) of the plane. Subsequently, airport and runway checks were carried out, but no bird or other animal was found on the runway or within the airport perimeter.
Dehradun Airport Director Bhupesh Negi said, "IndiGo flight from Mumbai to Dehradun was landing at Jolly Grant Airport at 6:40 PM when a suspected bird hit was reported. The flight was subsequently landed and inspected. The inspection revealed some damage to the nose of the aircraft."
But no bird was found on the runway or anywhere in the airport limits, he added.
The aircraft was then parked on the apron for repairs. Since that same aircraft was scheduled to return to Mumbai, another flight was arranged and passengers were subsequently flown to Mumbai.
The aircraft, apron and surrounding areas are being thoroughly examined as part of the follow-up. Negi said safety procedures were followed and passengers were sent on an alternate flight.
