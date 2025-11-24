ETV Bharat / bharat

IndiGo Plane Damaged After Bird Strike During Landing In Uttarakhand Airport; Passengers Safe

Doiwala: Panic gripped passengers aboard an IndiGo flight from Mumbai to Dehradun after a bird strike while landing at Jolly Grant Airport in Uttarakhand on Monday evening. Officials said, despite the impact, flight IGO 5032 touched down safely, and all 186 passengers onboard are safe.

Officials said the incident occurred at around 6:45 PM when a bird struck the nose of the flight, which had arrived here from Mumbai, during landing.

The incident caused panic among passengers and concern for airport staff and pilots.

After landing, the aircraft was thoroughly inspected and officials found some damage to the front (nose) of the plane. Subsequently, airport and runway checks were carried out, but no bird or other animal was found on the runway or within the airport perimeter.