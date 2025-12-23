ETV Bharat / bharat

IndiGo Permitted To Operate 5 Leased B737 Planes From Turkey Only Till March '26: DGCA

New Delhi: IndiGo has been allowed to operate five narrow body planes leased from Turkey only till March 2026 and no further extension will be given, according to aviation regulator DGCA.

The watchdog on Monday provided a clarification about the lease duration for aircraft taken by IndiGo from Turkey amid speculations that the airline has been given more time to use such leased planes. "IndiGo has been permitted to operate aircraft on wet lease from Turkey with a last extension valid till March 2026 with a sunset clause that no further extension will be given.

"This is based on the undertaking submitted by Indigo airlines in the instant case wherein they have sought last time extension, since their long range aircraft (A321-XLR) are to be delivered by February 2026," a senior DGCA official said.

The lease of five Boeing 737 planes taken from Turkey's Corendon Airlines ends on March 31, 2026, as per the regulator. Currently, IndiGo operates 15 foreign aircraft on wet/damp lease basis, including seven from Turkey.