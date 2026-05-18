ETV Bharat / bharat

IndiGo Passengers Left Sweating In Dark After Power Supply Disruption On Vadodara-Delhi Flight

Mumbai: Around 160 passengers on board an IndiGo Delhi-bound flight from Vadodara on Sunday night were forced to sit in the dark, sweating profusely for half an hour, as the ground power unit supplying electricity to the aircraft malfunctioned before the departure, according to sources.

The aircraft, operating IndiGo flight 6E 657 (Vadodara-Delhi), was to depart at 8.40 pm. At that time, the aircraft was getting power supply from the ground power unit, but it conked off, an airport official said. It took about 12-15 minutes for the engineers to fix the glitch in the GPU and another 15 minutes to restore the power supply to the aircraft, he said.

"During these 30 minutes, there was complete darkness in the cabin, and with the AC also not functioning, the passengers were sweating badly," the official said. There were some 160 passengers on board the aircraft, he added. IndiGo did not respond to a PTI query on the incident.