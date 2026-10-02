ETV Bharat / bharat

IndiGo Passenger Triggers Alarm After Opening Emergency Exit Door At Shamshabad Airport, Detained By Police

Hyderabad: A passenger was de-boarded from an IndiGo flight after accidentally triggering an emergency exit alarm during boarding at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) post midnight on Thursday.

The incident occurred after the passenger was moved from ninth row to the emergency exit row on the IndiGo flight which was scheduled to fly from Shamshabad to Kadapa.

Moments before the aircraft was about to take off, the passenger, whose identity has not been revealed yet, allegedly attempted to open the emergency door. The airline staff immediately intervened and restrained him. As per standard airline protocols, he was subsequently handed over to the RGIA police for further investigation.

Meanwhile, police have issued a statement, saying the passenger "unintentionally" touched the emergency exit handle, which triggered the chaos. He was subsequently detained and is being interrogated by police.

"During the boarding process for an IndiGo flight at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, the passenger was shifted from the 9th row to the 2nd row, which is an emergency exit seating area. While settling in, he unintentionally touched the emergency exit handle, triggering a security sensor alarm. Airline staff immediately intervened and deboarded the passenger, subsequently transferring him to the RGIA Outpost Police Station," police said.