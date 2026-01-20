ETV Bharat / bharat

IndiGo Ops Stabilised; Adequate Pilots To Comply With Flight Duty Norms: DGCA

New Delhi: Aviation watchdog DGCA on Tuesday said sustained regulatory oversight as well as corrective measures have helped stabilise operations at IndiGo, and the airline now has an adequate number of pilots to ensure compliance with the new flight duty norms without disruptions.

Days after slapping penalties totalling Rs 22.20 crore on IndiGo for last month's massive flight disruptions, the regulator also said it was closely monitoring the airline's operations with "particular emphasis on roster integrity, crew availability, buffer adequacy, system robustness, and adherence to FDTL requirements".

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said that during the review meeting on January 19, IndiGo reported adequate pilot availability against projected operational requirements after February 10.

Citing the airline's submissions, the watchdog said there are 2,400 Pilots in Command (PICs) as against the requirement for 2,280, and the number of First Officers is 2,240 compared to the requirement for 2,050. In the wake of the massive disruptions, DGCA had curtailed the airline's winter schedule by 10 per cent until February 10.

During the meeting, IndiGo assured operational stability and no flight cancellations after February 10, 2026, based on the current approved network, above crew strength, and the removal of the two FDTL (Flight Duty Time Limitations) exemptions approved on December 6, 2025, the watchdog said in a statement.

Between December 3 and 5, the DGCA said, 2,507 flights were cancelled, and 1,852 flights were delayed, impacting over 3 lakh passengers at airports across the country. The watchdog mentioned that the disruptions stemmed from mismanagement of adequate flight crew, inadequate regulatory preparedness at the operator level, and shortcomings in system software support, management structure, and operational control.