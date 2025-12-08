Baggages Of Passengers Piled Up Near Terminal 1 IndiGo Counter At Delhi Airport
Published : December 8, 2025 at 3:57 PM IST|
Updated : December 8, 2025 at 4:09 PM IST
By Surabhi Gupta
New Delhi: IndiGo is facing one of its worst-ever operational crises, leading to massive flight cancellations, chaotic airports, and a flood of refund requests. Fresh data released on Monday shows just how serious the situation has become.
Between 1 and 7 December, IndiGo cancelled and refunded 5.86 lakh PNRs, amounting to ₹569.65 crore. When added to the cancellations between 21 November and 7 December, the number rises to 9.55 lakh PNRs, with refunds worth ₹827 crore.
Luggage Piles Everywhere
The problem is not just cancelled flights. At Delhi Airport, the baggage chaos is unlike anything seen before. Nearly 9,000 bags were left lying around after days of disruption. So far, IndiGo has managed to deliver about 4,500 bags, and the airline says it aims to return the remaining bags within the next 36 hours.
Passengers described the airport as a “sea of luggage.” Huge piles of suitcases and bags were stacked across the terminal floors, with many people desperately trying to find their belongings.
Renu Sharma, a teacher from Jaipur, said, “I have never seen anything like this. My flight was cancelled, then my bag disappeared. I waited four hours just to get someone to talk to me. They are not even responding properly.”
Another passenger from Kolkata, college student Aditya Rao, shared, “The staff were trying, but everything is out of control. I finally found my bag after searching through hundreds of them.”
Thousands of Flights Cancelled
IndiGo has said it will operate 1,802 flights on Monday, covering 137 out of its 138 destinations, but 500 flights remain cancelled. Over the last week, more than 2,000 flights were cancelled nationwide, affecting both domestic and international travellers.
On Sunday alone, IndiGo operated 1,650 of its planned 2,300 flights, while 650 were cancelled.
Major airports continue to face heavy disruptions:
- Delhi: 134 cancellations (75 departures, 59 arrivals)
- Bengaluru: 117 cancellations (65 arrivals, 62 departures)
- Mumbai: 32 cancellations (22 departures, 10 arrivals)
- Thiruvananthapuram: 5 cancellations (2 arrivals, 3 departures)
- Srinagar: 16 cancellations (8 arrivals, 8 departures)
Passengers have been advised to check flight status before heading to airports, as changes are happening throughout the day.
Refunds and Waivers Announced
To deal with the huge number of complaints, IndiGo has decided to process automatic refunds for all cancelled bookings. It has also announced a full waiver on cancellation and rescheduling charges for travel between December 5 and 15.
The airline says it has already processed around ₹610 crore in refunds and delivered 3,000 delayed bags so far.
But many travellers say they are still waiting. Neha Bhatia, a corporate employee who was stranded in Mumbai, said, “My friend got refund message from Indigo, but money hasn’t reached his account yet. We are checking every few hours. It’s very stressful.”
DGCA Steps In
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has taken note of the large-scale disruptions and has issued a Show Cause Notice to IndiGo. The airline’s CEO and Accountable Manager were asked to explain the reasons behind the collapse in operations. They have now been given a 24-hour extension to submit their response after seeking more time due to “operational constraints.”
Government officials said they are monitoring the situation closely and remain in touch with the airline to ensure normal operations resume soon.
Union Civil Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu issued a stern warning to IndiGo as the airline struggles to restore full operations after a crew shortage triggered nationwide chaos. Addressing the Rajya Sabha on Monday, Naidu said the mass flight cancellations and thousands of stranded passengers were the result of IndiGo’s “internal crisis” following the rollout of new passenger safety norms.
“We care for pilots, crew and passengers, and we made this clear to all airlines. IndiGo was responsible for managing its crew and roster, yet passengers suffered immensely,” the minister said, adding that the government is not taking the disruption lightly. He announced that a detailed inquiry has been initiated and promised strict action to “set an example” for the entire aviation sector in case of any non-compliance.
Naidu also reiterated the government’s push for a more competitive aviation ecosystem, saying India has the potential to sustain five major airlines.
Passengers Still Struggling
Despite the airline’s assurances, thousands of travellers are still stuck in long lines at airports, waiting for refunds, rebooking options, or updates on missing baggage. Videos from Delhi, Bengaluru and Mumbai show exhausted passengers sitting on the floor, trying to connect with customer support, or digging through piles of unclaimed luggage.
