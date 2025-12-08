ETV Bharat / bharat

Baggages Of Passengers Piled Up Near Terminal 1 IndiGo Counter At Delhi Airport

By Surabhi Gupta

New Delhi: IndiGo is facing one of its worst-ever operational crises, leading to massive flight cancellations, chaotic airports, and a flood of refund requests. Fresh data released on Monday shows just how serious the situation has become.

Between 1 and 7 December, IndiGo cancelled and refunded 5.86 lakh PNRs, amounting to ₹569.65 crore. When added to the cancellations between 21 November and 7 December, the number rises to 9.55 lakh PNRs, with refunds worth ₹827 crore.

Luggage Piles Everywhere

The problem is not just cancelled flights. At Delhi Airport, the baggage chaos is unlike anything seen before. Nearly 9,000 bags were left lying around after days of disruption. So far, IndiGo has managed to deliver about 4,500 bags, and the airline says it aims to return the remaining bags within the next 36 hours.

Passengers described the airport as a “sea of luggage.” Huge piles of suitcases and bags were stacked across the terminal floors, with many people desperately trying to find their belongings.

Renu Sharma, a teacher from Jaipur, said, “I have never seen anything like this. My flight was cancelled, then my bag disappeared. I waited four hours just to get someone to talk to me. They are not even responding properly.”

Another passenger from Kolkata, college student Aditya Rao, shared, “The staff were trying, but everything is out of control. I finally found my bag after searching through hundreds of them.”

Thousands of Flights Cancelled

IndiGo has said it will operate 1,802 flights on Monday, covering 137 out of its 138 destinations, but 500 flights remain cancelled. Over the last week, more than 2,000 flights were cancelled nationwide, affecting both domestic and international travellers.

On Sunday alone, IndiGo operated 1,650 of its planned 2,300 flights, while 650 were cancelled.

Major airports continue to face heavy disruptions: