ETV Bharat / bharat

IndiGo London-Delhi Flight Returns To Heathrow After Technical Issue Shortly After Take-off

London: IndiGo flight 6E 04, operating from London to New Delhi, returned safely to London Heathrow Airport after a technical issue was detected shortly after take-off on Tuesday, the airline said in a statement. Following standard operating procedures, the pilots decided to turn the aircraft back to Heathrow, where it landed safely.

"A technical issue was detected shortly after take-off on IndiGo flight 6E 04 operating from London to New Delhi on 22 September 2026. Following standard operating procedures, the pilots decided to turn back and landed the aircraft safely at London Heathrow Airport," an IndiGo spokesperson said.