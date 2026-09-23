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IndiGo London-Delhi Flight Returns To Heathrow After Technical Issue Shortly After Take-off

The airline said that the aircraft is currently undergoing maintenance checks and will resume operations after securing all necessary clearances

IndiGo London to Delhi Flight
Representational Image (ANI)
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By ANI

Published : September 23, 2026 at 6:28 PM IST

1 Min Read
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London: IndiGo flight 6E 04, operating from London to New Delhi, returned safely to London Heathrow Airport after a technical issue was detected shortly after take-off on Tuesday, the airline said in a statement. Following standard operating procedures, the pilots decided to turn the aircraft back to Heathrow, where it landed safely.

"A technical issue was detected shortly after take-off on IndiGo flight 6E 04 operating from London to New Delhi on 22 September 2026. Following standard operating procedures, the pilots decided to turn back and landed the aircraft safely at London Heathrow Airport," an IndiGo spokesperson said.

The aircraft is currently undergoing maintenance checks and will resume operations after securing all necessary clearances, the airline added. IndiGo said it had also made arrangements for affected passengers, including hotel accommodation and seats on the next available flights.

"We regret the inconvenience caused to our customers and made all possible efforts to minimise it, including offering them hotel stays and accommodating them on the next available flights to ensure they reach their destination," the spokesperson said. Reaffirming the airline's focus on safety, IndiGo said, "The safety of our customers, crew, and aircraft remains our top priority at IndiGo."

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INDIGO FLIGHT 6E 04
INDIGO FLIGHT NEWS
INDIGO FLIGHT RETURNS TO LONDON
INDIGO
INDIGO LONDON DELHI FLIGHT

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