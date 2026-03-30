ETV Bharat / bharat

IndiGo Launches Shanghai-Kolkata Direct Flight

Beijing: IndiGo airline on Monday launched its daily flight from Shanghai to Kolkata, boosting the air connectivity between India and China. The IndiGo6E flight was launched by the Indian Consulate General in Shanghai, Pratik Mathur.

Meeting the IndiGo management team on the occasion, Mathur underlined the positive momentum, appreciated the growing confidence and enthusiasm being expressed through the booming air connectivity and the resurgent economic links between India and the region, the Indian Consulate in Shanghai said in a post on X.

Indian airlines such as IndiGo and Air India have started connecting Shanghai with metro cities such as New Delhi and Kolkata. Kolkata is the second Indian metro after New Delhi, now linked with Shanghai, China’s commercial capital.

Air China plans to launch a direct flight between Beijing and New Delhi on April 21, according to officials. The new route linking Shanghai-Kolkata is also expected to push the development of India’s northeast, Mathur said.