ETV Bharat / bharat

IndiGo Issues Advisory As Bad Weather Disrupts Flights In Delhi; IMD Forecasts Rising Temperatures Ahead

New Delhi: Airline IndiGo has issued a travel advisory to alert passengers of potential flight disruptions due to adverse weather conditions in the national capital.

In a post on X on Friday, IndiGo said that flight operations are being affected due to inclement weather in Delhi. “Our teams are closely monitoring the situation so that your journey can resume as soon as weather conditions improve,” the airline stated.

According to the advisory, passengers have been urged to regularly check the status of their flights on the airline’s website or mobile application. The airline added that travellers scheduled to fly on Friday should verify their flight status before leaving for the airport and factor in additional travel time. “Your safety is our top priority,” the airline said.