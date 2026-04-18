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IndiGo Issues Advisory As Bad Weather Disrupts Flights In Delhi; IMD Forecasts Rising Temperatures Ahead

According to the advisory, passengers have been urged to regularly check the status of their flights on the airline’s website or mobile application

IndiGo Issues Advisory As Bad Weather Disrupts Flights In Delhi; IMD Forecasts Rising Temperatures Ahead
IndiGO flight (PTI)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 18, 2026 at 3:40 PM IST

1 Min Read
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New Delhi: Airline IndiGo has issued a travel advisory to alert passengers of potential flight disruptions due to adverse weather conditions in the national capital.

In a post on X on Friday, IndiGo said that flight operations are being affected due to inclement weather in Delhi. “Our teams are closely monitoring the situation so that your journey can resume as soon as weather conditions improve,” the airline stated.

According to the advisory, passengers have been urged to regularly check the status of their flights on the airline’s website or mobile application. The airline added that travellers scheduled to fly on Friday should verify their flight status before leaving for the airport and factor in additional travel time. “Your safety is our top priority,” the airline said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast continued weather instability in Delhi for a short period. The change in weather was evident on Friday, when several parts of the city witnessed heavy rainfall.

According to the latest bulletin issued on April 17, 2026, by IMD’s Regional Meteorological Centre in New Delhi, the city is likely to experience fluctuating weather conditions before temperatures rise again over the following week.

As per the IMD forecast, the brief relief from rainfall is expected to subside as the week progresses. The city is likely to see partly cloudy skies on April 18 and 19, followed by clear skies from April 20 to April 23.

During this period, maximum temperatures are expected to range between 39°C and 42°C, while minimum temperatures are likely to hover between 20°C and 24°C.

Read More:

  1. IndiGo To Deploy Long-Range Narrow-Body A321XLR Aircraft On Delhi-Istanbul Route
  2. IndiGo Revises Fuel Charges For Domestic, International Flights
  3. Panic At Mumbai Airport After Tissue Bearing Word 'Danger' Discovered Inside Lavatory Of IndiGo Flight

TAGGED:

DELHI FLIGHT
FLIGHT SCHEDULE TRAVEL ADVISORY
DELHI FLIGHT SCHEDULES
INDIGO AIRLINE TRAVEL ADVISORY
AVIATION ADVISORY IN INDIA

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