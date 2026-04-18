IndiGo Issues Advisory As Bad Weather Disrupts Flights In Delhi; IMD Forecasts Rising Temperatures Ahead
According to the advisory, passengers have been urged to regularly check the status of their flights on the airline’s website or mobile application
Published : April 18, 2026 at 3:40 PM IST
New Delhi: Airline IndiGo has issued a travel advisory to alert passengers of potential flight disruptions due to adverse weather conditions in the national capital.
In a post on X on Friday, IndiGo said that flight operations are being affected due to inclement weather in Delhi. “Our teams are closely monitoring the situation so that your journey can resume as soon as weather conditions improve,” the airline stated.
Travel Advisory:— IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) April 17, 2026
Bad weather in #Delhi is affecting flight operations. Our teams are closely monitoring the situation to ensure your journey resumes as soon as conditions improve.
If you are travelling today, we recommend checking your flight status on our website or app…
According to the advisory, passengers have been urged to regularly check the status of their flights on the airline’s website or mobile application. The airline added that travellers scheduled to fly on Friday should verify their flight status before leaving for the airport and factor in additional travel time. “Your safety is our top priority,” the airline said.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast continued weather instability in Delhi for a short period. The change in weather was evident on Friday, when several parts of the city witnessed heavy rainfall.
According to the latest bulletin issued on April 17, 2026, by IMD’s Regional Meteorological Centre in New Delhi, the city is likely to experience fluctuating weather conditions before temperatures rise again over the following week.
As per the IMD forecast, the brief relief from rainfall is expected to subside as the week progresses. The city is likely to see partly cloudy skies on April 18 and 19, followed by clear skies from April 20 to April 23.
During this period, maximum temperatures are expected to range between 39°C and 42°C, while minimum temperatures are likely to hover between 20°C and 24°C.
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