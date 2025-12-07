ETV Bharat / bharat

IndiGo Processed Refunds Worth Rs 610 Crore Till Dec 6: Civil Aviation Ministry

Mumbai: As the deadline for completing refunds for cancelled and heavily delayed flights, issued by the Ministry of Civil Aviation to IndiGo nears, the government on Sunday said refunds totalling Rs 610 crore so far have been completed by the low-cost carrier which has also delivered 3,000 pieces of baggage to passengers across the country as of December 6.

It said the country's aviation network is moving swiftly towards full normalcy, and all corrective measures will remain in place until operations stabilise entirely. On Saturday, the government had directed the airline to complete the ticket refund process for the cancelled flights by Sunday evening, and ensure baggage separated from travellers are delivered in the next two days.

Further, the civil aviation ministry said the airline should ensure that baggage separated from passengers due to flight cancellations or delays be traced and delivered to them in the next 48 hours.