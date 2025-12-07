IndiGo Processed Refunds Worth Rs 610 Crore Till Dec 6: Civil Aviation Ministry
The Ministry of Civil Aviation had issued deadline of 8 pm on Sunday to the carrier to complete refunds and delivery of baggages to passengers.
Published : December 7, 2025 at 7:01 PM IST
Mumbai: As the deadline for completing refunds for cancelled and heavily delayed flights, issued by the Ministry of Civil Aviation to IndiGo nears, the government on Sunday said refunds totalling Rs 610 crore so far have been completed by the low-cost carrier which has also delivered 3,000 pieces of baggage to passengers across the country as of December 6.
It said the country's aviation network is moving swiftly towards full normalcy, and all corrective measures will remain in place until operations stabilise entirely. On Saturday, the government had directed the airline to complete the ticket refund process for the cancelled flights by Sunday evening, and ensure baggage separated from travellers are delivered in the next two days.
December 7, 2025
Further, the civil aviation ministry said the airline should ensure that baggage separated from passengers due to flight cancellations or delays be traced and delivered to them in the next 48 hours.
"IndiGo has so far processed refunds totalling Rs 610 crore. No additional fees are permitted for rescheduling travel impacted by cancellations. Dedicated support cells have been created to proactively assist passengers so that refund and rebooking issues are resolved without delay or inconvenience," the Aviation Ministry said in a release.
To reduce passenger inconvenience at airports, multiple stakeholder engagements were held and real-time airport situations have been monitored continuously over the last four days.— Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu (@RamMNK) December 7, 2025
Regular meetings were convened with all operators, airport directors, ground-handling agencies and… pic.twitter.com/hNQDanfUAO
Stating that it has taken 'rapid and decisive steps' to address the disruption caused by the recent IndiGo crisis and to ensure that passengers do not face continued inconvenience, it said air travel operations across the country are stabilising at a fast pace.
All other domestic airlines are operating smoothly and at full capacity, while IndiGo's performance has shown steady improvement on Sunday, with flight schedules moving back towards normal levels, the government said.
It also said that IndiGo's flight operations have increased from 706 on Friday to 1,565 on Saturday and are likely to reach up to 1,650 by the end of Sunday.
"Continuous communication is mandated throughout the process. With this push, IndiGo has successfully delivered 3,000 pieces of baggage to passengers across India as of Saturday," it added.
Also Read
Day 6 Of IndiGo Turmoil: Airline To Operate 1,650 Flights On Sunday; 650 Cancelled