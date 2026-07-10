ETV Bharat / bharat

IndiGo Gets DGCA Warning Letter For Lapses In Handling Of Dangerous Goods

New Delhi: Aviation watchdog DGCA has issued a warning letter to IndiGo for lapses with respect to certain provisions related to the handling of dangerous goods, according to a regulatory filing. In this regard, a warning letter has been issued to the airline by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

“The letter relates to the spillage of cargo detected on the ground post-arrival of the flight, reported in January 2026, and the subsequent audit findings regarding deviations from standard operating procedures (SOPs) with certain provisions under the Aircraft (Carriage of Dangerous Goods) Rules, 2026," the filing said on Friday.

However, specific details were not disclosed. Strict norms are in place for the handling and carriage of dangerous goods in aircraft.