After Govt Says 'Closely Monitoring Indigo’s Fiasco', Rahul Slams 'Monopoly Model'
Civil Aviation Minister Naidu also directed that all airport directors must continuously monitor situation on the ground and extend full support to all stranded passengers.
Published : December 5, 2025 at 11:06 AM IST
New Delhi: In the wake of the recent flight disruptions and cancellations across IndiGo's network, the government is closely monitoring IndiGo’s operational recovery and passenger support measures until full stability is achieved, according to the Ministry of Civil Aviation.
Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu has chaired a high-level review meeting with IndiGo’s senior management in the presence of the Secretary, Civil Aviation, Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), senior officials of the Ministry, and the Airports Authority of India (AAI) to assess the situation of significant flight disruptions.
During the meeting, IndiGo presented data on cancellations and attributed the disruption to challenges in crew planning and implementation of the revised Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) norms, along with seasonal weather-related constraints.
"It was noted that the revised FDTL regulations were implemented in phases as per Hon’ble Court directions to ensure improved fatigue management and enhanced flight safety," the Ministry said in a statement.
Naidu expressed clear displeasure regarding the manner in which the situation had been handled by the airline and stressed that ample preparatory time had been available to ensure a seamless transition to the new regulatory requirements.
Hon'ble Minister Shri Ram Mohan Naidu reviewed the operations of IndiGo along with senior officials of the Ministry of Civil Aviation and the DGCA.— MoCA_GoI (@MoCA_GoI) December 4, 2025
The Minister has instructed the DGCA and concerned officials at the Ministry to keep a close watch on the network and has directed… pic.twitter.com/gYNY9zlGsE
He further directed the airline to proactively inform passengers of any likely cancellations well in advance and to ensure that all necessary facilities, including hotel accommodation where required, are provided promptly to minimise inconvenience.
The Minister also held a meeting with senior officers of AAI and directed that all airport directors must continuously monitor the situation on the ground and extend full support to all stranded passengers. He has instructed officials of MoCA to communicate the need for proper coordination among all stakeholders, including airports, ATC, and other airlines, to restore normalcy at the earliest.
"The DGCA has been directed to conduct strict real-time monitoring of IndiGo’s operations, including field inspections at major airports, with special emphasis on passenger-handling arrangements and timely communication during delays and cancellations. Officers have been deployed to IndiGo’s operational control centres for continuous oversight," the statement read.
"The Ministry remains fully committed to ensuring smooth air travel and to safeguarding passenger rights and safety. All aspects of IndiGo’s operational recovery and passenger support measures will continue to be closely monitored until full stability is achieved," it added.
Earlier on Thursday, the country's largest airline told aviation watchdog DGCA that operations are expected to be fully stabilised by February 10, 2026, and sought temporary relaxations in flight duty norms on a day when the country's largest airline cancelled more than 550 flights, disrupting the travel plans of hundreds of passengers.
Amid IndiGo cancelling over 550 flights on Thursday alone and 400 flights on Friday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged that the IndiGo "fiasco" is the cost of this government's "monopoly model."
He further asserted that India deserves fair competition in every sector, not match-fixing monopolies, Gandhi said, adding, it is ordinary Indians who pay the price in delays, cancellations and helplessness.
IndiGo fiasco is the cost of this Govt’s monopoly model.— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 5, 2025
Once again, it’s ordinary Indians who pay the price - in delays, cancellations and helplessness.
India deserves fair competition in every sector, not match-fixing monopolies. https://t.co/sRoigepFgv
"IndiGo fiasco is the cost of this Govt's monopoly model. Once again, it's ordinary Indians who pay the price - in delays, cancellations and helplessness," the Leader of Opposition said in a social media post on 'X'.
The former Congress president also shared his article from last year in which he had said that the original East India Company wound up over 150 years ago but the raw fear it then generated is back with a new breed of monopolists having taken its place. "India deserves fair competition in every sector, not match-fixing monopolies," Gandhi asserted.
Also Read: