After Govt Says 'Closely Monitoring Indigo’s Fiasco', Rahul Slams 'Monopoly Model'

Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu reviewed the operations of IndiGo along with senior officials of the Ministry of Civil Aviation and the DGCA. ( X@MoCA_GoI )

New Delhi: In the wake of the recent flight disruptions and cancellations across IndiGo's network, the government is closely monitoring IndiGo’s operational recovery and passenger support measures until full stability is achieved, according to the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu has chaired a high-level review meeting with IndiGo’s senior management in the presence of the Secretary, Civil Aviation, Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), senior officials of the Ministry, and the Airports Authority of India (AAI) to assess the situation of significant flight disruptions.

During the meeting, IndiGo presented data on cancellations and attributed the disruption to challenges in crew planning and implementation of the revised Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) norms, along with seasonal weather-related constraints.

"It was noted that the revised FDTL regulations were implemented in phases as per Hon’ble Court directions to ensure improved fatigue management and enhanced flight safety," the Ministry said in a statement.

Naidu expressed clear displeasure regarding the manner in which the situation had been handled by the airline and stressed that ample preparatory time had been available to ensure a seamless transition to the new regulatory requirements.

He further directed the airline to proactively inform passengers of any likely cancellations well in advance and to ensure that all necessary facilities, including hotel accommodation where required, are provided promptly to minimise inconvenience.

The Minister also held a meeting with senior officers of AAI and directed that all airport directors must continuously monitor the situation on the ground and extend full support to all stranded passengers. He has instructed officials of MoCA to communicate the need for proper coordination among all stakeholders, including airports, ATC, and other airlines, to restore normalcy at the earliest.