IndiGo Apologises For Widespread Disruptions; Ops To Be Fully Normal By Feb 10

Passengers wait in queues at IndiGo airline's counter at Kempegowda International Airport, in Bengaluru, Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025. ( PTI )

New Delhi: IndiGo on Thursday issued a "heartfelt" apology to customers and industry stakeholders following widespread disruption across its network over the past two days. IndiGo has been experiencing a sharp rise in cancellations, reaching approximately 170-200 flights per day, which is substantially higher than normal. Passengers across multiple airports on Thursday voiced strong frustration as IndiGo's nationwide operations remained severely disrupted, leaving many stranded without clear communication or alternate travel options. In a post on X, the airline said, "We extend a heartfelt apology to all our customers and industry stakeholders who have been impacted by these events. IndiGo teams are working diligently and making all efforts with the support of MOCA, DGCA, BCAS, AAI and airport operators to reduce the cascading impact of these delays and restore normalcy."