IndiGo Apologises For Widespread Disruptions; Ops To Be Fully Normal By Feb 10
IndiGo advised travellers to check the latest status before heading to the airport and apologised for two days of widespread disruption across its network.
Published : December 5, 2025 at 7:54 AM IST
New Delhi: IndiGo on Thursday issued a "heartfelt" apology to customers and industry stakeholders following widespread disruption across its network over the past two days.
IndiGo has been experiencing a sharp rise in cancellations, reaching approximately 170-200 flights per day, which is substantially higher than normal. Passengers across multiple airports on Thursday voiced strong frustration as IndiGo's nationwide operations remained severely disrupted, leaving many stranded without clear communication or alternate travel options.
The last two days have seen widespread disruption across IndiGo’s network and operations. We extend a heartfelt apology to all our customers and industry stakeholders who have been impacted by these events. IndiGo teams are working diligently and making all efforts with the…— IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) December 4, 2025
In a post on X, the airline said, "We extend a heartfelt apology to all our customers and industry stakeholders who have been impacted by these events. IndiGo teams are working diligently and making all efforts with the support of MOCA, DGCA, BCAS, AAI and airport operators to reduce the cascading impact of these delays and restore normalcy."
IndiGo said it is keeping passengers informed about any changes to their flight schedules and advised travellers to check the latest status before heading to the airport.
"We continue to keep our customers apprised of any changes to their scheduled flights and advise them to check the latest status at https://goindigo.in/check-flight-status.html," the airline said.
"IndiGo deeply regrets the inconvenience caused and remains focused on streamlining its operations at the earliest," IndiGo said in the statement.
Acknowledging that the flight disruptions happening for the past few days are primarily due to misjudgment and planning gaps in implementing the second phase of the Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) norms, IndiGo has informed the regulator that corrective actions are underway, stable flight operations will be fully restored by February 10, 2026, while more cancellations are expected in the next few days.
The airline will reduce flight operations from December 8 to minimise disruptions, according to a statement issued by DGCA. IndiGo on Thursday cancelled more than 550 domestic and international flights, and services were delayed at various airports, according to PTI sources.