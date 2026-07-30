IndiGo Flight With CM Revanth Reddy Onboard Circles Over Hyderabad For 20 Mins Due To Bad Weather, Lands Safely
The aircraft circled for nearly 20 minutes over the Shamshabad Airport before receiving clearance and landing safely at around 8.35 PM on Wednesday.
Published : July 30, 2026 at 11:52 AM IST
Hyderabad: An IndiGo flight from Delhi to Hyderabad with Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy onboard made a go-around at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (Shamshabad Airport) on Wednesday night after it did not receive clearance for landing due to adverse weather conditions.
The aircraft remained in the air for around 20 minutes before landing safely with all passengers on board.
The IndiGo flight (6E717), carrying 229 passengers, including the Chief Minister, was about to land when the pilot aborted the landing and climbed back into the air. Sources said the aircraft circled for nearly 20 minutes before receiving clearance and landing safely at around 8.35 PM. No injuries were reported.
As per official sources, CM Revanth Reddy was returning to Hyderabad after concluding his three-day visit to New Delhi. During his visit to the national capital, he attended a Congress review meeting with party general secretary KC Venugopal, TPCC president Mahesh Kumar Goud and Telangana Congress in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan, which focused on strengthening the party organisation, coordination between the government and the party, organisational training programmes and ongoing campaigns.
Later, the Chief Minister met Union Agriculture and Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and urged to sanction houses for 11.56 lakh eligible beneficiaries under rural housing schemes. He also requested the release of employment guarantee funds and sought central teams to assess the impact of El Nino, drought conditions and reduced crop production in Telangana.
Addressing the media in Delhi, CM Reddy said the Union minister has responded positively to the state's proposals and assured that central teams would visit Telangana soon. The Chief Minister also defended the state's HYDRA drive against encroachments, saying it would continue and that appropriate decisions would be taken in line with High Court orders. He also said there would be no further issues related to fee reimbursement in the state.
Before his return, Reddy attended the State Party Coordination Committee meeting at Indira Bhavan and also met the founders of Skyroot Aerospace, assuring them of the Telangana government's support for technology-based industries.