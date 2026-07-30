ETV Bharat / bharat

IndiGo Flight With CM Revanth Reddy Onboard Circles Over Hyderabad For 20 Mins Due To Bad Weather, Lands Safely

Hyderabad: An IndiGo flight from Delhi to Hyderabad with Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy onboard made a go-around at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (Shamshabad Airport) on Wednesday night after it did not receive clearance for landing due to adverse weather conditions.

The aircraft remained in the air for around 20 minutes before landing safely with all passengers on board.

The IndiGo flight (6E717), carrying 229 passengers, including the Chief Minister, was about to land when the pilot aborted the landing and climbed back into the air. Sources said the aircraft circled for nearly 20 minutes before receiving clearance and landing safely at around 8.35 PM. No injuries were reported.

As per official sources, CM Revanth Reddy was returning to Hyderabad after concluding his three-day visit to New Delhi. During his visit to the national capital, he attended a Congress review meeting with party general secretary KC Venugopal, TPCC president Mahesh Kumar Goud and Telangana Congress in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan, which focused on strengthening the party organisation, coordination between the government and the party, organisational training programmes and ongoing campaigns.