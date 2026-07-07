IndiGo Flight's Mid-Air Loops Due To Inclement Weather Takes Interesting 'Turn' On Flight Tracker
IndiGo flight 6E-675 takes nearly eight extra loops on Mumbai skylines as it could not land in Mumbai
Published : July 7, 2026 at 3:40 PM IST
New Delhi: An IndiGo flight from Delhi to Mumbai had to undertake several holding loops above Mumbai before it was diverted to Hyderabad as Mumbai witnessed a massive rainfall which crippled the city's public and private transport on July 5.
A post on Flightradar24 shows IndiGo flight 6E-675 taking nearly eight extra loops on Mumbai's skyline as it could not land due to inclement weather and poor visibility, before being diverted to Hyderabad.
The flight had left Delhi at 8:30 am and was supposed to land in Mumbai at 11 am. However, as rains lashed Mumbai, the plane kept hovering over, taking loop after loop for several hours before being diverted to Hyderabad, where it landed at 11:49 am.
🎶 You spin me right round, baby, right round 🎶— Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) July 6, 2026
The flight ended up diverting due to poor weather in Mumbai. https://t.co/WoWKx0Qfql pic.twitter.com/79pq5NYHdm
According to sources, over 365 flights suffered significant delays due to the weather during this period.
Data from Flightradar24 indicated that nearly 89% of all departures and 84% of all arrivals were pushed behind schedule, with departure delays averaging 72 minutes.
At least 17 domestic and international flights were cancelled completely during the day as torrential monsoon rains and poor visibility crippled air travel at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.
In Mumbai, from bus, railways to flights, all modes of transport were affected due to more than 1,000 mm rainfall in the last few days.
Meanwhile, despite the diversions, airport operations remained largely stable, with airlines and air traffic controllers managing arrivals and departures around intermittent spells of heavy rain and reduced visibility, a source said.
The airlines have advised passengers to check the latest flight status with their respective airlines, as further changes to schedules could occur depending on weather conditions over Mumbai.
According to Air Traffic Control (ATC) sources, the Mumbai airport handles 980 to 1,000 flights a day, with an average of 48 air traffic movements, 24 arrivals and 24 departures per hour.
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