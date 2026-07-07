ETV Bharat / bharat

IndiGo Flight's Mid-Air Loops Due To Inclement Weather Takes Interesting 'Turn' On Flight Tracker

New Delhi: An IndiGo flight from Delhi to Mumbai had to undertake several holding loops above Mumbai before it was diverted to Hyderabad as Mumbai witnessed a massive rainfall which crippled the city's public and private transport on July 5.

A post on Flightradar24 shows IndiGo flight 6E-675 taking nearly eight extra loops on Mumbai's skyline as it could not land due to inclement weather and poor visibility, before being diverted to Hyderabad.

The flight had left Delhi at 8:30 am and was supposed to land in Mumbai at 11 am. However, as rains lashed Mumbai, the plane kept hovering over, taking loop after loop for several hours before being diverted to Hyderabad, where it landed at 11:49 am.

According to sources, over 365 flights suffered significant delays due to the weather during this period.