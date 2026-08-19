ETV Bharat / bharat

IndiGo Flight Makes Priority Landing At Jaipur Airport

Jaipur: An IndiGo flight 6E-6852 from Surat to Jaipur made a priority landing at Jaipur Airport due to a medical emergency.

The airline provided medical assistance to a passenger, sources told news agency ANI. A passenger on an IndiGo flight from Surat to Jaipur suddenly became unwell on Wednesday. Flight number 6E-6852 landed safely at Jaipur Airport at around 5:36 PM.

According to information received from the airport administration, a passenger traveling on an Indigo flight from Surat to Jaipur suddenly became ill. Given the passenger's condition, the flight crew reported a medical emergency and arranged for the plane to land at Jaipur Airport on a priority basis.