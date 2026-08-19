IndiGo Flight Makes Priority Landing At Jaipur Airport
The airline provided medical assistance to a passenger.
Published : August 19, 2026 at 9:39 PM IST|
Updated : August 19, 2026 at 11:08 PM IST
Jaipur: An IndiGo flight 6E-6852 from Surat to Jaipur made a priority landing at Jaipur Airport due to a medical emergency.
The airline provided medical assistance to a passenger, sources told news agency ANI. A passenger on an IndiGo flight from Surat to Jaipur suddenly became unwell on Wednesday. Flight number 6E-6852 landed safely at Jaipur Airport at around 5:36 PM.
According to information received from the airport administration, a passenger traveling on an Indigo flight from Surat to Jaipur suddenly became ill. Given the passenger's condition, the flight crew reported a medical emergency and arranged for the plane to land at Jaipur Airport on a priority basis.
Immediate medical assistance provided: Upon arrival at Jaipur Airport, the airline provided immediate medical assistance to the passenger. Considering the passenger's condition, necessary medical arrangements were made and the process of transferring him to the nearest hospital for further treatment was initiated.
The airline stated that all necessary steps were taken to assist the passenger. Due to the medical emergency, the flight was prioritized in Jaipur to ensure timely medical assistance. The passenger has been taken to a nearby hospital. The exact cause of the passenger's illness and his current health condition have not been disclosed.