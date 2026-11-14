ETV Bharat / bharat

Second Bomb Scare In Two Days Hits IndiGo; Kannur-Hyderabad Flight Makes Emergency Landing

Hyderabad: An IndiGo flight arriving from Kannur in Kerala made an emergency landing at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Shamshabad on Saturday following a mid-air bomb threat, officials said.

According to an official note, the threat was reported “at about 10:40 hrs” on Flight 6E-244. “During a security check near the aircraft lavatory, the cabin crew found a piece of paper containing a threatening message stating 'BOMB BLAST 2 HRS, ONE VIDEO RELEASE, PULWAMA ATTACK, BLAST – 14.11.2026,'" it stated.

Officials said the pilot landed the aircraft safely, and all passengers were deplaned. “Security personnel, including the bomb squad, CISF and police, launched a thorough search of the plane,” they said.

This is the second bomb scare involving an IndiGo flight in two days. On Friday, a similar threat note found aboard a Hyderabad-Chennai flight triggered panic among passengers and prompted an extensive security check at Chennai airport.

The IndiGo passenger flight was travelling from Hyderabad to Chennai with 198 people on board, including 192 passengers and six crew members. It was scheduled to land at Chennai's domestic airport at 1 pm.