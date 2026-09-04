IndiGo Flight From Navi Mumbai Hits Pole After Landing At Srinagar Airport, All Passengers Safely Deboarded
The Airport Authority of India said details and circumstances leading to the incident will be examined by the appropriate authorities according to the prescribed procedures.
Published : September 4, 2026 at 11:00 AM IST|
Updated : September 4, 2026 at 11:55 AM IST
Srinagar: An IndiGo flight operating from Navi Mumbai to Srinagar hit a Visual Docking Guidance System (VDGS) pole while being parked after its safe landing at Srinagar Airport on Friday morning. While the aircraft suffered slight damage, there were no injuries to the passengers or crew members, officials said.
Flight 6E 225 (VT-NOG) was being positioned at Bay No. 6 at 9.02 am when it came into contact with the VDGS pole during the parking process, the Airport Authority of India (AAI) said in a statement.
"All passengers and crew members are safe, and no injuries have been reported," it said, adding that the passengers and crew safely deboarded using manual aircraft stairs.
The AAI said the details and circumstances leading to the incident will be examined by the appropriate authorities according to the prescribed procedures.
"The exact cause will be ascertained following the completion of the inquiry, and no conclusion regarding the cause is being drawn at this stage," the statement read.
Meanwhile, airport operations remained normal, with flight arrivals and departures continuing as per schedule, it added.
Sharing updates on the incident, airline spokesperson said, "IndiGo flight 6E 225, operating from Navi Mumbai to Srinagar on 04 September 2026, came in contact with a parking stand pole during parking, after safely landing at Srinagar International Airport."
"All customers and crew are safe and have deplaned the aircraft. In line with established protocols, the relevant authorities were immediately informed, and together we are investigating the matter. The aircraft has been grounded for necessary maintenance and will resume operations after securing required clearances," the spokesperson said, asserting that "the safety and security of customers and staff is topmost priority".
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