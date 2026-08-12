ETV Bharat / bharat

Indigo Flight From Kolkata Makes Emergency Landing In Chennai After Engine Failure

Chennai: A Kolkata-Chennai Indigo flight caused a mid-air safety scare after its left engine failed before landing, triggering a full emergency at Chennai Airport late Tuesday night.

Authorities at Chennai airport said that all necessary emergency response arrangements were put in place to facilitate the safe arrival of the aircraft. The aircraft finally landed safely on Runway 25 at 11:37 pm with 224 persons on board.

"A full emergency was declared at 2329 IST for flight 6E-723, operating from Kolkata (CCU) to Chennai (MAA), due to a left engine inoperative condition. The aircraft was expected to arrive at 2337 hours, with the scheduled time of arrival being 2330 hours," as per authorities at Chennai airport.

The full emergency was declared at 11:29 pm, as the aircraft was expected to arrive at 11:37 pm, against its scheduled arrival time of 11:30 pm. The full emergency was formally withdrawn at 11:47 pm, and all operations at the airport are now back to normal, they said.