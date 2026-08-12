Indigo Flight From Kolkata Makes Emergency Landing In Chennai After Engine Failure
Full emergency was withdrawn at Chennai airport after the aircraft landed safely on Runway 25 at 11.37 pm with all 224 persons aboard safe.
Published : August 12, 2026 at 11:43 AM IST
Chennai: A Kolkata-Chennai Indigo flight caused a mid-air safety scare after its left engine failed before landing, triggering a full emergency at Chennai Airport late Tuesday night.
Authorities at Chennai airport said that all necessary emergency response arrangements were put in place to facilitate the safe arrival of the aircraft. The aircraft finally landed safely on Runway 25 at 11:37 pm with 224 persons on board.
"A full emergency was declared at 2329 IST for flight 6E-723, operating from Kolkata (CCU) to Chennai (MAA), due to a left engine inoperative condition. The aircraft was expected to arrive at 2337 hours, with the scheduled time of arrival being 2330 hours," as per authorities at Chennai airport.
The full emergency was declared at 11:29 pm, as the aircraft was expected to arrive at 11:37 pm, against its scheduled arrival time of 11:30 pm. The full emergency was formally withdrawn at 11:47 pm, and all operations at the airport are now back to normal, they said.
Last month, an international IndiGo flight bound for Mumbai from Dubai was forced to execute an unscheduled emergency landing at Gujarat's Rajkot Airport after pilots received an alert indicating smoke in the aircraft's lower cargo hold.
The flight crew responded swiftly to the mid-air warning, declaring an emergency and requesting priority landing clearance from Air Traffic Control (ATC) at Rajkot. Emergency response teams, including fire tenders and medical units, were immediately deployed alongside the runway as a precautionary measure.
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IndiGo Dubai-Mumbai Flight Makes Emergency Landing At Rajkot After Smoke Detected; All 194 Onboard Safe