IndiGo Assures Action, Says Committed To Taking Full Cognisance Post DGCA Action

An IndiGo Airways aircraft prepares to land at the Mumbai airport on December 8, 2025. ( AFP )

New Delhi: IndiGo, in a statement on Saturday, said it is "in receipt of the orders of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation of India" on the flight disruptions in December last year and "will take appropriate measures"..

".. the Board and the Management of IndiGo are committed to taking full cognisance of the orders and will, in a thoughtful and timely manner, take appropriate measures," the airline said in the statement.

Additionally, it said, an "in-depth review" of the robustness and resilience of the internal processes at IndiGo has been underway since the disruptions to ensure that the airline emerges stronger out of these events."

In early December, IndiGo cancelled hundreds of flights across the country as the airline was not adequately prepared to implement the new flight duty norms for pilots.

Last month, the airline was provided relaxation till February 10 to comply with the new Flight Duty Time Limitation (FDTL) norms.