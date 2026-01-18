IndiGo Assures Action, Says Committed To Taking Full Cognisance Post DGCA Action
Published : January 18, 2026 at 7:17 AM IST
New Delhi: IndiGo, in a statement on Saturday, said it is "in receipt of the orders of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation of India" on the flight disruptions in December last year and "will take appropriate measures"..
".. the Board and the Management of IndiGo are committed to taking full cognisance of the orders and will, in a thoughtful and timely manner, take appropriate measures," the airline said in the statement.
Additionally, it said, an "in-depth review" of the robustness and resilience of the internal processes at IndiGo has been underway since the disruptions to ensure that the airline emerges stronger out of these events."
In early December, IndiGo cancelled hundreds of flights across the country as the airline was not adequately prepared to implement the new flight duty norms for pilots.
Last month, the airline was provided relaxation till February 10 to comply with the new Flight Duty Time Limitation (FDTL) norms.
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has imposed penalties amounting to Rs 22.20 crore on IndiGo Airlines following widespread flight disruptions in early December 2025 that affected more than three lakh passengers across the country.
The action follows a comprehensive inquiry ordered by the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) after IndiGo cancelled 2,507 flights and delayed 1,852 others between December 3 and 5, 2025.
A four-member committee constituted by the DGCA examined the airline's operational planning, crew rostering, management oversight and software systems. According to the committee's findings, the primary causes of the disruption were excessive operational optimisation, inadequate regulatory preparedness, deficiencies in system software support, and shortcomings in management structure and operational control.
The inquiry noted that IndiGo failed to maintain adequate operational buffers and did not effectively implement revised Flight Duty Time Limitation (FDTL) provisions, leading to large-scale cancellations and delays.
