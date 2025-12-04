ETV Bharat / bharat

Air India Price Gouging Takes Friday's Delhi-Amritsar Ticket To Rs 1.3 Lakh, As IndiGo Fiasco Shows No Signs Of Abating

New Delhi: There's panic in the air above India, with "budget" airlines IndiGo's operational disruptions continuing into the third day on Thursday, and no end in sight of its troubles. In a repeat of the surge in air fares after the June 12 Ahmedabad plane crash, airlines have begun ramping up rates across routes.

With the country's largest airline cancelling over 300 flights — both domestic and international — from several cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, and Chennai, the only other viable player in the market, Air India, has rapidly doubled and tripled its ticket prices on busy routes — a practice called "price gouging" — for the second day running. It has even stopped displaying its prices on Google, redirecting travellers to its own website, even though aggregator websites were displaying the high prices.

Across social media, travellers were posting screenshots of ticketing websites displaying eye-watering flight ticket prices, including an Air India business class ticket between Hyderabad and Bhopal on Wednesday that touched Rs 1.3 lakh, while an economy seat on the same flight went for Rs 1.03 lakh.