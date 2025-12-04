Air India Price Gouging Takes Friday's Delhi-Amritsar Ticket To Rs 1.3 Lakh, As IndiGo Fiasco Shows No Signs Of Abating
On third day of IndiGo's disruptions, there's a repeat of the air fare surge seen after the June 12 Ahmedabad plane crash.
Published : December 4, 2025 at 6:28 PM IST
New Delhi: There's panic in the air above India, with "budget" airlines IndiGo's operational disruptions continuing into the third day on Thursday, and no end in sight of its troubles. In a repeat of the surge in air fares after the June 12 Ahmedabad plane crash, airlines have begun ramping up rates across routes.
With the country's largest airline cancelling over 300 flights — both domestic and international — from several cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, and Chennai, the only other viable player in the market, Air India, has rapidly doubled and tripled its ticket prices on busy routes — a practice called "price gouging" — for the second day running. It has even stopped displaying its prices on Google, redirecting travellers to its own website, even though aggregator websites were displaying the high prices.
Across social media, travellers were posting screenshots of ticketing websites displaying eye-watering flight ticket prices, including an Air India business class ticket between Hyderabad and Bhopal on Wednesday that touched Rs 1.3 lakh, while an economy seat on the same flight went for Rs 1.03 lakh.
By evening on Thursday, with IndiGo's disruption showing no signs of abating, Air India had jacked up prices to as high as Rs 57,000 for a one-way ticket from Delhi to Mumbai, for both tonight and December 5. A Business Class Air India Delhi-Amritsar ticket price for Friday popped up at Rs 1,33,074, while another AI Delhi-Chennai business class for December 4 evening came up at Rs 1,12,873 at the time of publishing.
AI's Delhi to Pune flights on December 5 were priced at Rs 31,000 (economy) and Rs 62,000 (business). The airline has even jacked up cancellation charges to between Rs 7,500 and Rs 10,000.
Even with few takers, IndiGo, too, was seen raising its ticket prices, with the busy Delhi-Mumbai route showing rates as high as Rs 24,000-40,000 for evening flights on Thursday, and Rs 17,000-40,000 for flights on December 5. One of the most eye-popping rates was a Delhi-Amritsar flight, which was going for Rs 42,000 on Friday.
