'You Have Failed': IndiGo CEO Issued Show Cause Notice, DGCA Seeks Explanation Within 24 Hrs

New Delhi: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Saturday issued show cause notices to IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers and Accountable Manager Isidro Porqueras seeking explanations within 24 hours on the massive flight disruptions that have left thousands of passengers stranded across the country.

For the last five days, IndiGo, which has a market share of over 60 percent in the Indian aviation segment, has witnessed significant operational disruptions with hundreds of flight cancellations and delays, causing hardships to thousands of passengers.

In the notices sent to Elbers and Porqueras, the regulator said the large-scale operational failures indicate significant lapses in planning, oversight and resource management.

Porqueras is the Accountable Manager and Chief Operating Officer at IndiGo.