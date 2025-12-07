Day 6 Of IndiGo Turmoil: Over 220 Flights Cancelled At Delhi, Mumbai Airports Today; Airline Sets Up Crisis Management Group
The airline cancelled approximately 1,600 of its 2,300 daily flights on Friday. On Saturday, the number was 800.
Published : December 7, 2025 at 12:42 PM IST
Mumbai: IndiGo cancelled more than 220 flights at Delhi and Mumbai airports on Sunday, as the disruptions entered the sixth day, while efforts are on to normalise operations.
The disruptions have resulted in hundreds of flight cancellations and delays in the last few days, causing hardships to thousands of passengers. At least 112 flights were cancelled at the Mumbai airport and 109 flights at Delhi airport, PTI reported quoting sources.
After cancelling approximately 1,600 of its 2,300 daily flights on Friday, the airline saw a reduction in disruptions on Saturday, with cancellations falling to around 800, according to sources.
IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers and COO and Accountable Manager Porqueras on Saturday received DGCA notices, seeking explanations within 24 hours on the massive flight disruptions.
"The main objective (of operating just 700 flights on Friday) was to reboot the network, systems, and rosters so that we could start afresh today (Saturday) with higher number of flights, improved stability, and there are some early signs of improvement," IndiGo had said in a statement.
The airline said it operated 1,500 flights on Saturday.
In the notices sent to Elbers and Porqueras, the regulator said the large-scale operational failures indicate significant lapses in planning, oversight and resource management.
The notices mentioned that the primary cause of the flight disruptions is non-provisioning of adequate arrangements to cater to the revised requirements for smooth implementation of the approved FDTL (Flight Duty Time Limitations) scheme for the airline. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has asked Elbers and Porqueras to reply within 24 hours.
IndiGo Board's Crisis Management Group Regularly Monitoring Situation: Airline
The board of Interglobe Aviation, the parent company of IndiGo, has set up a Crisis Management Group (CMG), which is meeting regularly to monitor the situation, the airline said in a statement on Sunday.
The company's Board of Directors is doing everything possible to take care of the challenges faced by its customers and ensure refunds to passengers, it added.
"The Board of Directors of Interglobe Aviation Limited (IndiGo) met on the first day that the problem of cancellations and delayed flights arose. The members received a detailed briefing from the management on the nature and extent of the crisis," IndiGo said in a statement.
This meeting was followed up with a session confined to only Board members, in which it was decided to set up a Crisis Management Group (CMG), comprising, among others, Chairman Vikram Singh Mehta; Board Directors Gregg Saretsky, Mike Whitaker and Amitabh Kant, and CEO Pieter Elbers, it added.
The group has been meeting regularly to monitor the situation and is being constantly updated by the management on the measures being undertaken to restore normal operations, according to the statement.
Read More: