Day 6 Of IndiGo Turmoil: Over 220 Flights Cancelled At Delhi, Mumbai Airports Today; Airline Sets Up Crisis Management Group

A passenger rests while waiting at Terminal 1 (T1) of the Indira Gandhi International Airport, in New Delhi, Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025. ( PTI )

Mumbai: IndiGo cancelled more than 220 flights at Delhi and Mumbai airports on Sunday, as the disruptions entered the sixth day, while efforts are on to normalise operations.

The disruptions have resulted in hundreds of flight cancellations and delays in the last few days, causing hardships to thousands of passengers. At least 112 flights were cancelled at the Mumbai airport and 109 flights at Delhi airport, PTI reported quoting sources.

After cancelling approximately 1,600 of its 2,300 daily flights on Friday, the airline saw a reduction in disruptions on Saturday, with cancellations falling to around 800, according to sources.

IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers and COO and Accountable Manager Porqueras on Saturday received DGCA notices, seeking explanations within 24 hours on the massive flight disruptions.

"The main objective (of operating just 700 flights on Friday) was to reboot the network, systems, and rosters so that we could start afresh today (Saturday) with higher number of flights, improved stability, and there are some early signs of improvement," IndiGo had said in a statement.

The airline said it operated 1,500 flights on Saturday.

In the notices sent to Elbers and Porqueras, the regulator said the large-scale operational failures indicate significant lapses in planning, oversight and resource management.