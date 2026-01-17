Indigo Fined Rs 22.20 Crore For Widespread Flight Disruptions Across Country Last Year
The DGCA cautioned the airline's CEO and other top officials for oversight of operations and crisis management.
Published : January 17, 2026 at 10:12 PM IST
New Delhi: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Saturday imposed penalties amounting to Rs 22.20 crore on IndiGo Airlines over widespread flight disruptions in December last year that affected more lakhs of passengers across the country.
The action follows a comprehensive inquiry ordered by the Ministry of Civil Aviation after IndiGo cancelled 2,507 flights and delayed 1,852 others between December 3 and 5. A four-member committee constituted by the DGCA examined the airline's operational planning, crew rostering, management oversight and software systems.
According to the committee's findings, the primary causes for the disruption were over-optimisation of operations, inadequate regulatory preparedness, along with deficiencies in system software support and shortcomings in management structure and operational control on the part of IndiGo.
The committee noted that the airline's management failed to adequately identify planning deficiencies, maintain sufficient operational buffer, and effectively implement the revised Flight Duty Time Limitation (FDTL) provisions, leading to large-scale cancellations and delays. The committee observed that an overriding focus on maximising utilisation of crew, aircraft, and network resources, which significantly reduced roster buffer margins.
"Crew rosters were designed to maximise duty periods, with increased reliance on dead-heading, tail swaps, extended duty patterns, and minimal recovery margins. This approach compromised roster integrity and adversely impacted operational resilience. The inquiry also included within its purview long term reform measures addressing systemic issues so that such incidents do not occur in the future and passengers are not put to any inconvenience," stated the report.
Based on the findings, DGCA issued enforcement actions against several senior officials of InterGlobe Aviation, IndiGo's parent company. The airline's CEO Peter Eibers was cautioned for inadequate oversight of operations and crisis management, while warnings were issued to the Chief Operating Officer and the Senior Vice President (Operations Control Centre).
Additional warnings were issued to senior officials responsible for flight operations, crew resource planning and roster management.
In addition to individual actions, DGCA imposed one-time systemic penalties of Rs 1.80 crore for multiple violations of Civil Aviation Requirements (CARs).
These include failures related to crew duty limits, operational control, and accountable management responsibilities. A further penalty of Rs 20.40 crore was levied for continued non-compliance with revised FDTL provisions over a period of 68 days, from December 5, 2025, to February 10, 2026, at a daily rate of Rs 30 lakh.
DGCA also directed IndiGo to furnish a Rs 50 crore bank guarantee under the newly instituted IndiGo Systemic Reform Assurance Scheme (ISRAS). "The release of the guarantee will be phased and linked to DGCA-verified implementation of reforms across leadership and governance, manpower planning and fatigue risk management, digital systems and operational resilience, and board-level oversight over a 9-15 month period," said the statement.
While acknowledging the violations, DGCA noted that IndiGo restored normal operations in a relatively short time. The regulator also took note of measures taken by the airline, including timely refunds, statutory compensation, and the issuance of a 'Gesture of Care' voucher worth Rs 10,000 to affected passengers, valid for 12 months.DGCA reiterated that the enforcement actions are aimed at strengthening systemic resilience, safeguarding aviation safety, and protecting the interests of passengers and aviation personnel.
On December 8 last year, Union Civil Aviation Minister Rammohan Naiddu had said in the Rajya Sabha, "We are not taking this situation easily. We are doing an inquiry. We will take very, very strict action not only for this situation but also as an example."
Also Read
Refunds To All Passengers Hit By Disruptions From Dec 3-5 Processed, IndiGo Tells DGCA