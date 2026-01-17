ETV Bharat / bharat

Indigo Fined Rs 22.20 Crore For Widespread Flight Disruptions Across Country Last Year

New Delhi: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Saturday imposed penalties amounting to Rs 22.20 crore on IndiGo Airlines over widespread flight disruptions in December last year that affected more lakhs of passengers across the country.

The action follows a comprehensive inquiry ordered by the Ministry of Civil Aviation after IndiGo cancelled 2,507 flights and delayed 1,852 others between December 3 and 5. A four-member committee constituted by the DGCA examined the airline's operational planning, crew rostering, management oversight and software systems.

According to the committee's findings, the primary causes for the disruption were over-optimisation of operations, inadequate regulatory preparedness, along with deficiencies in system software support and shortcomings in management structure and operational control on the part of IndiGo.

The committee noted that the airline's management failed to adequately identify planning deficiencies, maintain sufficient operational buffer, and effectively implement the revised Flight Duty Time Limitation (FDTL) provisions, leading to large-scale cancellations and delays. The committee observed that an overriding focus on maximising utilisation of crew, aircraft, and network resources, which significantly reduced roster buffer margins.

"Crew rosters were designed to maximise duty periods, with increased reliance on dead-heading, tail swaps, extended duty patterns, and minimal recovery margins. This approach compromised roster integrity and adversely impacted operational resilience. The inquiry also included within its purview long term reform measures addressing systemic issues so that such incidents do not occur in the future and passengers are not put to any inconvenience," stated the report.

Based on the findings, DGCA issued enforcement actions against several senior officials of InterGlobe Aviation, IndiGo's parent company. The airline's CEO Peter Eibers was cautioned for inadequate oversight of operations and crisis management, while warnings were issued to the Chief Operating Officer and the Senior Vice President (Operations Control Centre).