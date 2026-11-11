ETV Bharat / bharat

IndiGo Extends Flight Suspensions To 4 Saudi Cities Amid Security Concerns

New Delhi: Citing ongoing safety and security evaluations, IndiGo has further extended the suspension of its commercial flight operations to four key destinations in Saudi Arabia, halting services to Jeddah and Madinah until November 21, and to Riyadh and Dammam until November 30.

Issuing a travel advisory on social media platform X, the airline stated that the operational adjustments were made following a comprehensive review of the security environment to ensure the safety of passengers and aircraft personnel.

"Following a careful assessment of the safety and security considerations, IndiGo has further extended the suspension of flights to and from Jeddah and Madinah until 21 November 2026 (inclusive), and Riyadh and Dammam until 30 November 2026 (inclusive)," the airline announced in its advisory.

The budget carrier noted that proactive alerts are being dispatched to impacted passengers to facilitate ticket re-accommodations, refunds, or alternate arrangements.

"Timely notifications are being sent to affected customers using the contact details provided at the time of booking. We remain committed to keeping our customers informed and extending the necessary assistance during this period," IndiGo said.

Reaffirming its commitment to operational protocols, the airline added, "The safety and security of our customers and crew remain our highest priority. We continue to closely monitor the situation and will share further updates as necessary."

The claims come amid renewed hostilities between Saudi Arabia and the Houthi rebels following the collapse of a 2022 truce that had paused fighting in Yemen's long-running civil war. Saudi Arabia has since traded blows with the Houthis, who have targeted Saudi airports, energy infrastructure and military sites.

Earlier on November 8, Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Energy on Sunday confirmed that an administrative building belonging to Saudi Aramco in Riyadh was targeted in an attempted attack, following claims by Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree that the group had carried out six military operations targeting strategic and military installations across the Kingdom.